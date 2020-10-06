Probe Metals expands land package and provides an update on its exploration program at Detour Quebec Project

Highlights:



R egional High De finition Heli borne Magnetics Survey Completed

R egional G eochemical S urvey s to be completed by November (3,650 samples)

to be completed by November (3,650 samples) 42.5 kilometre s of Induced Polarization (“IP”) survey completed on JV Property

survey completed on JV Property A dditional 52 square kilometres of claims staked on the La Peltrie Option

of claims staked on the La Peltrie Option Drill Program Scheduled for Q1 2021



TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Metals Inc. (TSX-V: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update for its 2020 exploration program on the Detour Quebec Project (the “Project”) located 40 kilometres northwest of Matagami, Quebec and adjacent to the Detour Lake mine property, Ontario. The Project consists of four properties: the Gaudet-Fenelon JV, the La Peltrie Option and the Detour Quebec Main and North properties. After adding 52 square kilometres to the La Peltrie Option, the consolidated package now stands at 1,434 claims representing 777 square kilometres along 90 kilometres of the prolific and highly prospective Detour gold trend (figure 1).

David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe, states, “In 2020 Probe became the second largest landholder in the Detour Belt consolidating over 770 square kilometres of these highly prospective gold trends. In order to fully explore such an extensive land package, this year we implemented a first-phase program comprised of large, regional-scale geophysical and geochemical surveys that will provide full coverage over our entire land package. These surveys will be used to highlight priority areas for second-phase exploration, including discovery-style drilling, which will commence as early as Q1 2021. We are very encouraged by the preliminary results of our programs, which indicate the significant gold potential of the Detour Project, and will provide updates as we advance our programs in the area.”

Gaudet-Fenelon JV property

The Joint Venture Gaudet-Fenelon property (50% Probe Metals/50% Midland Exploration), consists of 226 claims (125 square kilometres) covering 35 kilometres of the Lower Detour Gold Trend (“LDGT”) and is adjacent to Walbridge Mining’s (“Wallbridge”) property hosting the Fenelon, Tabasco and Reaper gold zones. Exploration highlights include historical drilling grading up to 11.4 over 0.6 metres and identification of several Induced Polarisation (IP) anomalies targets along magnetic structures within the LDGT. Summer 2020 exploration work consisted of a new 42.5-kilometre IP survey covering a structural domain similar to the Fenelon Gold Zone. Results from the recently completed IP survey are expected shortly. A property-wide geochemical sampling program is expected to be completed this fall and is designed to prioritize IP anomalies and drill targets. To date, 400 of the 520 geochemical sample sites have been taken across the property. Some local prospecting and geological mapping are also planned in October. A high definition heliborne magnetics survey has been completed over the central part of the property totaling 890 lines-kilometres. An additional 1050 lines-kilometres will be flown in October to complete the airborne magnetic coverage over the JV ground. A drill program is planned for Winter 2021.