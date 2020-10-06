 

DGAP-Adhoc SURTECO GROUP SE: Change in shareholder structure

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SURTECO GROUP SE: Change in shareholder structure

06-Oct-2020 / 13:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulations (MAR)

 

SURTECO GROUP SE: Change in shareholder structure

Buttenwiesen, 6 October 2020

The Chairman of the share pool SURTECO informed us in a letter dated 6 October 2020 that Klöpfer & Königer Management GmbH has terminated its membership of the share pool SURTECO with effect from the end of 31 December 2020. The 2,206,656 pool-bound shares in SURTECO GROUP SE held by Klöpfer & Königer Management GmbH, corresponding to 14.23 % of the share capital, will therefore leave the pool commitment with effect from the end of 31 December 2020.




Contact:
Martin Miller
Investor Relations
ir@surteco-group.com
+49 (0)8274 9988-508

06-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: SURTECO GROUP SE
Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
86647 Buttenwiesen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8274 99 88-0
Fax: +49 (0)8274 99 88-5 05
E-mail: ir@surteco-group.com
Internet: www.surteco-group.com
ISIN: DE0005176903
WKN: 517 690
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1139168

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1139168  06-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

