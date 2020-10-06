DGAP-Adhoc SURTECO GROUP SE: Change in shareholder structure
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulations (MAR)
SURTECO GROUP SE: Change in shareholder structure
Buttenwiesen, 6 October 2020
The Chairman of the share pool SURTECO informed us in a letter dated 6 October 2020 that Klöpfer & Königer Management GmbH has terminated its membership of the share pool SURTECO with effect from the end of 31 December 2020. The 2,206,656 pool-bound shares in SURTECO GROUP SE held by Klöpfer & Königer Management GmbH, corresponding to 14.23 % of the share capital, will therefore leave the pool commitment with effect from the end of 31 December 2020.
Contact:
Martin Miller
Investor Relations
ir@surteco-group.com
+49 (0)8274 9988-508
06-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SURTECO GROUP SE
|Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
|86647 Buttenwiesen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)8274 99 88-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)8274 99 88-5 05
|E-mail:
|ir@surteco-group.com
|Internet:
|www.surteco-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005176903
|WKN:
|517 690
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1139168
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1139168 06-Oct-2020 CET/CEST
Wertpapier
