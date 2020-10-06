DGAP-Ad-hoc: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous SURTECO GROUP SE: Change in shareholder structure 06-Oct-2020 / 13:42 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SURTECO GROUP SE: Change in shareholder structure



Buttenwiesen, 6 October 2020

The Chairman of the share pool SURTECO informed us in a letter dated 6 October 2020 that Klöpfer & Königer Management GmbH has terminated its membership of the share pool SURTECO with effect from the end of 31 December 2020. The 2,206,656 pool-bound shares in SURTECO GROUP SE held by Klöpfer & Königer Management GmbH, corresponding to 14.23 % of the share capital, will therefore leave the pool commitment with effect from the end of 31 December 2020.

