Invitation to presentation of Scatec Solar’s third quarter results 2020

Oslo, 6 October 2020: Scatec Solar ASA will release its third quarter results on Friday 16 October 2020 at 07:00 am (CEST).

A presentation of the results followed by a Q&A session will be held through a live webcast on the same day at 08:00 am. You can follow the webcast from our website www.scatecsolar.com , or https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20201016_1/