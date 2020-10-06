 

Oxford Biomedica notes Axovant’s positive six-month follow-up from second cohort of SUNRISE-PD Phase 2 trial of AXO-Lenti-PD

Oxford Biomedica notes Axovant’s positive six-month follow-up from second cohort of SUNRISE-PD Phase 2 trial of AXO-Lenti-PD

         
Oxford, UK – 6 October, 2020: Oxford Biomedica plc (LSE:OXB) (“Oxford Biomedica” or “the Group”), a leading gene and cell therapy group, notes Axovant Gene Therapies’ (“Axovant”) positive six-month follow-up data from the second cohort of the SUNRISE-PD Phase 2 trial of AXO-Lenti-PD gene therapy in Parkinson’s disease.

Key highlights from the follow-up data were as follows:

  • AXO-Lenti-PD was well-tolerated with no treatment-related serious adverse events at 6 months
  • 21-point mean improvement in UPDRS Part III “OFF” score, a 40% improvement from baseline based on the two evaluable patients in the study, exceeding predefined criteria for success
  • Greater than 2-hour improvement from baseline in both diary “good ON time” and diary OFF time assessments
  • EXPLORE-PD, a randomised, sham-controlled study of AXO-Lenti-PD is expected to begin dosing in 2021

To view the full announcement from Axovant, please follow this link: (LINK)

In June 2018, Oxford Biomedica out-licenced OXB-102 (later renamed AXO-Lenti-PD) to Axovant through a $842.5 million worldwide licence agreement (LINK). In July 2020 a three year clinical supply agreement was additionally signed with Axovant to manufacture GMP batches to support the ongoing and future clinical development of AXO-Lenti-PD (LINK).

Enquiries: 		 
 

Oxford Biomedica plc

 

John Dawson, Chief Executive Officer
Stuart Paynter, Chief Financial Officer
Catherine Isted, Head of Corporate Development & IR

  		 

 

 

T: +44 (0)1865 783 000
T: +44 (0)1865 783 000
T: +44 (0)1865 954 161 / E: ir@oxb.com

 
 

Consilium Strategic Communications

 

Mary-Jane Elliott/Matthew Neal 		 

 

 

T: +44 (0)20 3709 5700



About Oxford Biomedica
Oxford Biomedica (LSE:OXB) is a leading, fully integrated, gene and cell therapy group focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford Biomedica and its subsidiaries (the "Group") have built a sector leading lentiviral vector delivery platform (LentiVector), which the Group leverages to develop in vivo and ex vivo products both in-house and with partners. The Group has created a valuable proprietary portfolio of gene and cell therapy product candidates in the areas of oncology, ophthalmology, CNS disorders, liver diseases and respiratory disease. The Group has also entered into a number of partnerships, including with Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Axovant Gene Therapies, Orchard Therapeutics, Santen, Beam Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, the UK Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy Consortium and Imperial Innovations, through which it has long-term economic interests in other potential gene and cell therapy products. Additionally the group has signed a 3 year master supply and development agreement with AstraZeneca for large-scale manufacturing of the adenoviral based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222. Oxford Biomedica is based across several locations in Oxfordshire, UK and employs more than 580 people. Further information is available at www.oxb.com

