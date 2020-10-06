Terra Nova Resources Inc. Announces Upsizing of Private Placement Financing

Canaccord Genuity and Gravitas Engaged to Co-Lead Upsized Private Placement of up to $9M

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Nova Resources Inc. (CSE: TENO) (the “Company” or “Terra Nova”), a resource issuer listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”), is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has agreed with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (“Canaccord Genuity”) and Gravitas Securities Inc. (“Gravitas” and together with Canaccord Genuity, the “Co-Lead Agents” or “Agents”), acting as Co-Lead Agents, to increase the size of the previously announced private placement to up to 30,000,000 subscription receipts (the “Newco Subscription Receipts”) of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary 1259724 B.C. Ltd. (“Newco”) at a price of C$0.30 per Subscription Receipt (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$9,000,000 (the “Concurrent Financing”). A portion of the Concurrent Financing may be completed by the issuance of subscription receipts of Terra Nova on substantially equivalent terms to the Newco Subscription Receipts at the discretion of the Agents, the Company and Terra Nova.

Summary of the Private Placement

As previously announced on September 24, 2020, the Concurrent Financing is being conducted in connection with the Company’s previously announced acquisitions of WellteQ Ltd. (“WellteQ”) and CBDS Health Inc. (“CBDS”, and the proposed acquisitions of WellteQ and CBDS collectively being the “Proposed Transaction”), which will constitute a fundamental change under the rules and policies of the CSE. As previously announced, the Proposed Transaction is expected to involve the acquisition by the Company of all of the outstanding shares of WellteQ by way of an off market takeover effected pursuant to the laws of Australia, and the acquisition by the Company of all of the outstanding shares of CBDS by way of a three cornered amalgamation among the Company, Newco and CBDS, effected pursuant to the laws of British Columbia (the “CBDS Amalgamation”). Prior to completion of the Proposed Transaction, it is expected that the Company will complete a consolidation of its outstanding common shares on the basis of 0.3 post-consolidation shares for every one (1) pre-consolidation common share (the “Consolidation”).