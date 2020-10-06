 

Terra Nova Resources Inc. Announces Upsizing of Private Placement Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 13:52  |  42   |   |   

Canaccord Genuity and Gravitas Engaged to Co-Lead Upsized Private Placement of up to $9M

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Nova Resources Inc. (CSE: TENO) (the “Company” or “Terra Nova”), a resource issuer listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”), is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has agreed with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (“Canaccord Genuity”) and Gravitas Securities Inc. (“Gravitas” and together with Canaccord Genuity, the “Co-Lead Agents” or “Agents”), acting as Co-Lead Agents, to increase the size of the previously announced private placement to up to 30,000,000 subscription receipts (the “Newco Subscription Receipts”) of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary 1259724 B.C. Ltd. (“Newco”) at a price of C$0.30 per Subscription Receipt (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$9,000,000 (the “Concurrent Financing”). A portion of the Concurrent Financing may be completed by the issuance of subscription receipts of Terra Nova on substantially equivalent terms to the Newco Subscription Receipts at the discretion of the Agents, the Company and Terra Nova.

Summary of the Private Placement
As previously announced on September 24, 2020, the Concurrent Financing is being conducted in connection with the Company’s previously announced acquisitions of WellteQ Ltd. (“WellteQ”) and CBDS Health Inc. (“CBDS”, and the proposed acquisitions of WellteQ and CBDS collectively being the “Proposed Transaction”), which will constitute a fundamental change under the rules and policies of the CSE. As previously announced, the Proposed Transaction is expected to involve the acquisition by the Company of all of the outstanding shares of WellteQ by way of an off market takeover effected pursuant to the laws of Australia, and the acquisition by the Company of all of the outstanding shares of CBDS by way of a three cornered amalgamation among the Company, Newco and CBDS, effected pursuant to the laws of British Columbia (the “CBDS Amalgamation”). Prior to completion of the Proposed Transaction, it is expected that the Company will complete a consolidation of its outstanding common shares on the basis of 0.3 post-consolidation shares for every one (1) pre-consolidation common share (the “Consolidation”).

Seite 1 von 5
Terra Nova Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
BioNTech and Pfizer Initiate Rolling Submission to European Medicines Agency for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine ...
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
Santhera to Discontinue Phase 3 SIDEROS Study and Development of Puldysa in Duchenne Muscular ...
LexaGene Provides a Corporate Update
BioNTech und Pfizer beginnen rollierenden Einreichungsprozess bei der europäischen ...
Santhera stellt Phase-3-Studie SIDEROS und Entwicklung von Puldysa bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
Boston Children’s Hospital Is Using Bionano’s Saphyr To Study Children With Severe COVID-19 ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Applies to Health Canada for Approval of its Safetest ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
Terra Nova Resources Inc. Announces Terms of Private Placement