Scottie Resources Reports Initial Drill Results, Including 109.4 g/t Gold and 32.4 g/t Silver Over 2.53 Metres on O-zone Target

CEO, Bradley Rourke commented: “The 2020 drill results continue to intersect gold and silver mineralization. Drilling at Blueberry and the O-Zone continues to expand mineralization down dip and along strike beyond previous extents.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottie Resources Corp. (“ Scottie ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: SCOT) is pleased to report on the first assays of the 2020 drill program, including a high-grade intercept on the Scottie Gold Mine O-Zone of 1 09 .4 g/t gold and 32.4 g/t silver over 2.53 m etres . The Scottie Gold Mine, which operated from 1981 to 1985, milled vein material averaging 16.2 grams per tonne gold, producing 95,426 ounces of gold from 183,147 tonnes of mineralization. Previous exploration work has indicated 13 different gold-bearing veins on the Scottie Gold project. During the 2020 field season, Scottie completed a total of 7040 metres of diamond drilling - assays for 38 holes are currently pending, and subsequent drill hole results will be released in batches as they become available.

Table 1: Selected results from Blueberry and O-zone drill holes received this season.

* true width is estimated to be 80-90% of interval width

Scottie Gold Mine O- Z one

The O-Zone is the northern most of 6 parallel mineralized structures identified during operation of the past-producing Scottie Gold Mine, and it contained some of the highest grade intercepts from the mine, including 107 g/t gold over 4.18 metres. However, the near surface target saw only negligible production prior to the mine shutting down in 1985, and despite its exceptional gold grades has seen no exploration drilling since.

Drill hole SR20-27 was designed to test a proposed ore-plunge orientation in an open direction. The intercepted mineralization is a 30 metre down plunge step out from the nearest historical intercept on the O-Zone. Hosted in undifferentiated andesite of the Unuk River Formation, the mineralization intercepted in the hole occurs in a zone of intense chloritization hosting sheared semi-massive sulphide mineralization (pyrite>pyrrhotite>galena).

SR20-27: Cross Section Looking NW (+/- 10 m view window)

Blueberry Vein

The Bow Property’s Blueberry Vein is located just 2 km NE of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in British Columbia, Canada’s Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein has only limited reported drilling. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie’s 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new splay off zone of the main Blueberry Vein. This near surface zone is much wider than indicated in previous exploration models, and expansion of it was a strong focus during the 2020 drill program. Results from drilling and mapping of the area indicates that the mineralization extends well past the historic Blueberry Vein and into the host rock, and henceforth reported mineralization in the vicinity will be described as the “Blueberry Zone”.