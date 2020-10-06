BrewBilt Manufacturing, Inc.: BrewBilt's Mini 3-Barrel Brewery System Hits the $25B Restaurant Industry

SACRAMENTO, CA, via NewMediaWire -- Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BBRW) announced that the company has launched a global media campaign with a focus on introducing its mini 3-barrel system as a start-up option for restaurants to brew their own craft beer and brand to their customers.

Chairman Jef Lewis stated, "Overall the U.S. beer volume sales were down 2% in 2019, whereas the craft brewer sales continued to grow at a rate of 4% by volume, reaching 13.6% of the U.S. beer market by volume. Craft production grew the most for taprooms and this is why BrewBilt is now a leading brewery manufacturer worldwide, and we are purposely targeting restaurants that never thought they could offer a craft beer of their own to their local customers, allowing their own brand of craft beer and expanding their profits. The introductory 3-barrel system is under $90K and will produce $300K a year in beer sales. The new system can expand to a 15-Barrel system as the restaurant grows."

Jef Lewis further stated, "We now know that restaurants are recognizing that retail dollar sales of craft increased 6%, up to $29.3 billion, and now account for more than 25% of the $116.0 billion U.S. beer market. They can brew for pennies and sell for dollars, and BrewBilt will provide all of the hands-on training, equipment and recipe while the ROI will be under 12 months. I have the four most important reasons why restaurants should brew their own craft beer. 1) A whopping 45% of diners go out to eat multiple times a week, with another 20% going out to eat once a week. 2) The Restaurant Performance Index (RPI) sits at 101.6 as of May 2019. Anything over 100 is considered a time of growth for restaurants. It's time for restaurants to take this opportunity to expand their portfolio. 3) Projected annual sales in the restaurant industry are $863 billion - that's 4% of the country's gross domestic product. In 1955, the restaurant industry comprised 25% of the family food dollar. In 2019, that number rose to 51%. American consumers spend 33% of their income on housing, 15.8% on transportation, and 12.6% on food. 4) 1 in 3 Americans have their first job experience in restaurants - 6 in 10 adults have worked in restaurants at some point. 52% of restaurant professionals named high operating and food costs as a top challenge."