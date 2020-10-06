 

C-Tracks ETNs linked to the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index, Series B (MLPE) To Pay Quarterly Coupon

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 13:59  |  24   |   |   

The C-Tracks Exchange-Traded Notes Based on the Performance of the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental IndexTM, Series B (NYSE Arca: MLPE) will pay a quarterly coupon of $0.3156 per note on October 13, 2020 to holders of record as of the close of business on October 9, 2020. This coupon reflects the ordinary cash distributions of the MLPs underlying the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental IndexTM net of fees over this past quarter.

Based on their closing price on October 5, 2020 and the declared quarterly coupon, the annualized indicated yield of the ETN is 12.30%. The annualized indicated yield is equal to the declared quarterly coupon multiplied by four, divided by the closing price of the ETN on October 5, 20201.

The annualized indicated yield is not indicative of future coupon payments, if any, on the ETN. Holders of the ETN are not guaranteed a coupon. Moreover, the annualized indicated yield does not take into account the effect of changes in the closing price of the ETN on the total return realized by an investor in the ETN. The total return realized by an investor in the ETN will depend on the coupons paid, if any, as well as on fluctuations in the price of the ETN. The price of the ETN may decline, resulting in a negative total return to an investor even if the ETN continues to pay a quarterly coupon. For more information, you should review the pricing supplement for the ETN, which is available at the following hyperlink: http://www.c-tracksetns.com/MediaLibrary/8a457afe-2f60-4b77-b813-bd1b6 ...

Investing in the ETN involves significant risks. You should read the section entitled “Risk Factors Relating to the C-Tracks” in the pricing supplement for a detailed list of risk factors associated with investing in the C-Tracks.

To learn more about MLPE, visit http://www.c-tracksetns.com/ETN-Miller-Howard-MLP-Series-B today or call us at 212-723-7349.

Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc., the issuer, has filed a registration statement (including a pricing supplement, a prospectus supplement and a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the pricing supplement, the prospectus supplement and the prospectus in that registration statement (Registration Nos. 333-216372 and 333-216372-01) and the other documents Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you can request the pricing supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus by calling toll-free 1-877-858-5407.

MILLER/HOWARD is a trademark and service mark of Miller Howard Investments Inc. or its affiliates (collectively, “Licensor”), is used throughout the world, and is used under license for certain purposes by Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Reproduction of the Licensor data and information in any form is prohibited except with the prior written permission of Licensor. The investment product referred to herein is not sponsored, endorsed, or distributed by Licensor and Licensor makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the product. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error, Licensor does not guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, completeness or availability of any data and information and is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for the results obtained from the use of such data and information.

2020 Citigroup Inc. Member SIPC. All rights reserved. Citi and Citi and Arc Design are trademarks and service mark of Citigroup Inc. or its affiliates and are used and registered throughout the world.

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at http://www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com/| Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi.

1 If there is no closing price for the ETN on October 5, 2020, the annualized indicated yield is equal to the declared quarterly coupon multiplied by four, divided by the closing price of the ETN Indicative Value (MLPEN <Index>) on October 5, 2020.

Citigroup Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle ...
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Fired Amazon Employee Arrested After Amazon Reported Him to Federal Bureau of Investigation
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
10 Startups Selected for Accenture’s 2020 FinTech Innovation Lab Asia-Pacific
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Citi Partners with Truvalue Labs to Enhance ESG Research Capabilities
27.09.20
3 Dividendenaktien, die du mit Rabatt kaufen kannst
23.09.20
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Citigroup Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
23.09.20
Citi Launches More Than $1 Billion in Strategic Initiatives to Help Close the Racial Wealth Gap
22.09.20
New Citi GPS Report Estimates $16 Trillion in Lost GDP Due to Racial Inequality in the United States
22.09.20
Citi Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Review
22.09.20
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Citigroup Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
22.09.20
Citi Private Bank Survey Finds Caution, Cash Conservation and COVID-19 Driving Investor Sentiment Into 2021
21.09.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Ausverkauf gebremst dank Techwerte-Erholung
18.09.20
New Citi Impact Fund Announces First Investments