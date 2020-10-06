 

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation Provides Commercialization Update for EVO Cortical Electrode

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NMTC; NeuroOne), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today provides an update on its commercialization plans.

Dave Rosa, president and CEO, NeuroOne, says, “We are pleased to announce that we have received finished product from all of our vendors for the initial launch of the EVO Cortical Electrode (EVO) product line and will soon begin the final stages of assembling, packaging, labeling and sterilizing the product for our initial product launch. In cooperation with our distribution partner, Zimmer Biomet, the initial launch sites have been confirmed and we are optimistic the Company will have available product for sale in November. In addition, the Company will collect feedback from the launch sites with the intent of presenting at future trade shows and potentially publishing these results.”

Rosa continues, “Applications for these electrodes are expected for recording brain activity in epilepsy patients as well as brain mapping in patients with brain tumors that require resection. Many companies have been working on commercializing hi-density electrodes for years and we are extremely proud to be the first to receive FDA clearance. As we establish the technology in the commercial marketplace, the Company remains committed to pursuing the development of additional products that offer therapeutic properties in addition to recording capabilities in order to take full advantage of the technology. To support those efforts, we are currently expanding our development team in an order to expedite development.”

EVO Cortical Electrodes, intended for recording, monitoring and stimulating brain tissue for up to 30 days, may have the potential to change the landscape of neurosurgical procedures. The technology, utilizes sophisticated, automated manufacturing processes and offers several advantages including a thin-film lightweight design, high resolution capabilities, reduced immunological response—as demonstrated in pre-clinical studies—and the potential to be placed in a minimally invasive manner.

About NeuroOne
 NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. For more information, visit https://www.n1mtc.com.

