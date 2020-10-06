 

Tremont Mortgage Trust Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, November 3rd

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its third quarter 2020 financial results before the Nasdaq opens on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. At 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time that morning, President and Chief Executive Officer David Blackman and Chief Financial Officer Doug Lanois will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (833) 366-1119. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 902-6771. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10148189.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.trmtreit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) is a real estate finance company that focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. Tremont Mortgage Trust is managed by Tremont Realty Advisors LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser, which is an indirect subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq. No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

