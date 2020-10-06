 

Humana and Fresenius Medical Care North America Announce Expanded Collaboration to Improve Care Coordination

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) and leading renal care company Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) today announced an agreement to broaden their collaboration toward improving the health of eligible Humana Medicare Advantage and commercial members with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end stage renal disease (ESRD) through more coordinated, holistic care.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005193/en/

The expanded partnership is in keeping with the goals outlined in the 21st Century Cures Act, which enables people with ESRD to enroll in Medicare Advantage Plans, and with federal initiatives that call for earlier diagnosis and treatment of kidney disease; a reduction in the number of Americans developing ESRD; and support for patient treatment options such as home dialysis or kidney transplant as applicable.

The agreement between Humana and Fresenius Medical Care North America goes into effect Jan. 1, 2021, and encompasses the following:

  • Expanded Availability of Care Coordination Services: FMCNA currently provides specialized care coordination services for Humana members with CKD in three states: Iowa, Kentucky, and North Carolina. The agreement expands the availability of these services to eligible Humana members in an additional 39 states, with the goals of improving quality of life and health outcomes, increasing access to care and minimizing care gaps, slowing disease progression and lowering hospitalization rates, and reducing the cost of care.

    FMCNA's care coordination services include early detection of CKD to slow disease progression; medication reviews and regimen adherence guidance; behavioral health screenings; nutritional counseling; strategies for managing multiple comorbidities; education about - and support for - home dialysis treatment when applicable and beneficial to the patient; transplant education; and palliative care.

    FMCNA partners with InterWell Health, a physician-led population health management company working to improve clinical outcomes and lower medical costs through its network of over 1,100 nephrologists across the country.
  • Transitional Care Units: These units are designed to help people recently diagnosed with kidney failure learn about treatment options available to them - including transplant and home dialysis - and be more empowered in managing their own care. Transitional Care Units may be either a space within a dialysis center or a standalone facility, offering comprehensive, hands-on education from dedicated staff that is individualized for each patient. This includes the importance of renal nutrition, medication adherence, and vascular access care; assisting patients transitioning between modalities (e.g., from in-center dialysis to home dialysis); and supporting individuals returning to dialysis from transplant. The agreement is intended to locate Transitional Care Units in select areas where Humana has significant Medicare Advantage membership.
