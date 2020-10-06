Humana and Fresenius Medical Care North America Announce Expanded Collaboration to Improve Care Coordination

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) and leading renal care company Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) today announced an agreement to broaden their collaboration toward improving the health of eligible Humana Medicare Advantage and commercial members with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end stage renal disease (ESRD) through more coordinated, holistic care.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005193/en/