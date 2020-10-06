Oncternal Therapeutics Receives Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for TK216 for Treatment of Ewing Sarcoma

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted rare pediatric disease designation for TK216, an investigational potentially first-in-class targeted small-molecule inhibitor of the E26 transformation-specific (ETS) family of oncoproteins, for treatment of Ewing sarcoma.

Under the FDA’s rare pediatric disease designation and voucher program, the FDA may grant a priority review voucher to a sponsor who receives a product approval for a “rare pediatric disease,” which is defined as a serious or life-threatening disease in which the serious or life-threatening manifestations primarily affect individuals aged from birth to 18 years and which either affects fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S., or affects more than 200,000 people in the U.S. but with no reasonable expectation that the cost of developing and making the drug available in the U.S. will be recovered from U.S. sales. Subject to FDA approval of TK216 for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, Oncternal may be eligible to receive a priority review voucher if the marketing application submitted for the product satisfies certain additional conditions, including approval no later than September 30, 2022 (unless this statutory sunset provision is modified by Congress). If issued, this voucher may be redeemed to receive priority review for a subsequent marketing application or may be sold or transferred to another sponsor.

“The FDA’s rare pediatric disease designation of TK216 for treatment of Ewing sarcoma, for which Oncternal had previously received FDA’s Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations, underscores the agency’s recognition that Ewing sarcoma is a devastating cancer, with a high unmet medical need,” said James Breitmeyer, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO, Oncternal. “An expansion cohort in the clinical trial of TK216 for patients with relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma is currently enrolling, and we expect to present additional interim clinical data from our ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial at a scientific conference in the fourth quarter of 2020.”