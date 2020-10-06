SoftBank Extends Partnership With Medallia

The leading provider of mobile, fixed-line telecommunications and ISP services in Japan, SoftBank Corp last year deployed Medallia Experience Cloud Platform across 3,000 retail locations to enhance the customer journey across key touch points such as taking out a new contract, upgrading a mobile device and updating personal information.

Medallia, Inc. , (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer experience management, today announced it has extended its partnership with SoftBank Corp as the telecommunications company continues to improve the customer experience for its more than 46 million mobile subscribers.

SoftBank has now extended the relationship with Medallia for an additional three years with the Medallia Experience Cloud platform rolled out to include additional customer touch points across its retail environment.

“The scalability, system stability and management support for Medallia’s Customer Experience Platform were key factors in our decision to implement it through our retail business,” said Mr. Fumiya Takasu, Consumer Sales Unit/Sales Strategy Division Vice President, SoftBank. “We have recorded improvements in customer satisfaction since using the platform and now plan to expand it to other segments of our business to further enhance the customer experience.”

“As a forward thinking, customer focused business, SoftBank has committed to driving positive experiences for its customers and we at Medallia are delighted to help support them in that endeavor,” said Gavin Selkirk, APAC vice president and general manager, Medallia. “We have built a strong partnership with the SoftBank team and look forward to building on that as our platforms are integrated further into the business.”

