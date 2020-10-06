Revance to Present Three New Abstracts Evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection and Two ePosters Evaluating the RHA Collection During the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Virtual Annual Meeting
Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its investigational neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, today announced three oral presentations and two ePosters at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Virtual Annual Meeting, October 9-11, 2020. Presented data will showcase novel findings from the SAKURA Phase 3 program evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the treatment of moderate or severe glabellar (frown) lines, as well as a 4-week interim analysis from the Phase 2a open-label study for the treatment of moderate to severe lateral canthal lines (LCL), commonly known as crow’s feet lines.
“These data underscore the potential of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection to set a new standard in facial aesthetics treatments and advance our mission of transforming the patient experience,” said Roman Rubio, Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at Revance. “The data from the LCL study were used to optimize our Phase 2 open-label upper facial lines study, which we expect to report results from in the fourth quarter of 2020. Additionally, these findings support our overarching scientific platform as we continue to establish a new category of long-lasting neuromodulator products for our prestige aesthetics portfolio.”
The first presentation will report on the efficacy, duration, and safety of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in females across multiple age cohorts following the treatment of glabellar lines in the SAKURA program. This subgroup analysis demonstrated that the efficacy and duration of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the treatment of glabellar lines is similarly high in adult females independent of age. The second presentation will highlight details from the SAKURA program in which DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection treated subjects showed substantial and progressive improvement in the severity of glabellar lines at rest following repeated treatment.
The final presentation will cover 4-week interim data from the Phase 2a open-label study in crow's feet. Data demonstrated that following treatment of LCLs with DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, 88% of subjects achieved a score of none or mild at Week 4 in at least one treatment group. DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection appeared to be well tolerated at all dose levels. These results were previously announced by Revance in June 2020.
