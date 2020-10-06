With Several New Movie Releases Coming in October and November, AMC Theatres and Odeon Cinemas in the United States, Europe and the Middle East to Remain Open

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and the world, announced today that it is currently planning for all of its theatres that are now open to remain open for business. More than 80% of AMC’s U.S. theatres are currently open and an even higher percentage of AMC’s international theatres across Europe and the Middle East are open and will continue to be so. In addition, AMC said it is actively planning to open more theatres, especially in New York and California, when authorized to do so by state and county officials.

AMC noted that there are many new movie titles that will be released in October and November, including THE WAR WITH GRANDPA starring Robert De Niro, and YELLOW ROSE, which open this weekend in the United States. Other titles coming soon include HONEST THIEF and 2 HEARTS on October 16, THE EMPTY MAN on October 23, COME PLAY on October 30, LET HIM GO on November 6, FREAKY and THE COMEBACK TRAIL on November 3, SOUL on November 20 and THE CROODS: A NEW AGE and HAPPIEST SEASON on November 25, as well as local language films in certain countries outside the U.S.

Commenting on the announcement, AMC CEO and President Adam Aron said, “Some of our best partners like Disney, with its much anticipated SOUL, and Universal with THE CROODS: A NEW AGE, have new movies scheduled for theatrical release over the next month and a half. Warner Bros.’ TENET has been stimulating moviegoers and is still leading the box office. And this weekend, THE WAR WITH GRANDPA, a new movie title starring the legendary Robert De Niro, will be prominent all across the U.S. on the big screens of AMC.”

Aron added, “Fortunately for AMC, our groundbreaking agreement with Universal Studios announced earlier this summer puts AMC in a position where we can open our theatres when others may feel the need to close. We are fully comfortable showing Universal films in our theaters, even as they implement premium video on demand as we have mutually agreed. This is because AMC will share in premium revenues coming from their early availability in the home.”

Aron concluded, “We take great comfort in knowing that literally millions of moviegoers have already visited our theatres. They have done so in part because of our AMC Safe & Clean protocols, developed in consultation with Clorox and faculty of the Harvard University School of Public Health. Our guests are telling us that our theatres have never been cleaner, and that they recognize the great effort AMC is making to keep them healthy and safe.”