 

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation To Release Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the “Company”) today announced that it will release third quarter 2020 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Following the release, the Company will host a conference call and webcast for analysts at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Management will conduct a conference call and listen-only webcast with accompanying slides, which can be found at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s65vcnnd 

To participate in the call, please use one of the following telephone numbers.
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (866) 220-4170
Participant International Dial-In Number: (864) 663-5235

The conference ID is: 9936549

A replay of the webcast, and the accompanying slides, will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days at: https://investors.atlanticunionbank.com/

About Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 135 branches and approximately 155 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Middleburg Financial is a brand name used by Atlantic Union Bank and certain affiliates when providing trust, wealth management, private banking, and investment advisory products and services. Certain non-bank affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Old Dominion Capital Management, Inc., and its subsidiary, Outfitter Advisors, Ltd., Dixon, Hubard, Feinour & Brown, Inc., and Middleburg Investment Services, LLC, which provide investment advisory and/or brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

Contact:

Bill Cimino, Senior Vice President and Director of Investor Relations 804.448.0937


Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
BioNTech and Pfizer Initiate Rolling Submission to European Medicines Agency for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine ...
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
Santhera to Discontinue Phase 3 SIDEROS Study and Development of Puldysa in Duchenne Muscular ...
LexaGene Provides a Corporate Update
BioNTech und Pfizer beginnen rollierenden Einreichungsprozess bei der europäischen ...
Santhera stellt Phase-3-Studie SIDEROS und Entwicklung von Puldysa bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
Boston Children’s Hospital Is Using Bionano’s Saphyr To Study Children With Severe COVID-19 ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Applies to Health Canada for Approval of its Safetest ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...