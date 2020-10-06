NXP Launches AI Ethics Initiative

Published in a new whitepaper entitled The Morals of Algorithms , the company details its comprehensive framework for AI principles: non-maleficence, human autonomy, explicability, continued attention & vigilance, and privacy and security by design. These principles are rooted in NXP's corporate values, ethical guidelines, and a long tradition of building some of the world's most sophisticated secure devices. The AI framework evolved as a result of a cross-company collaboration, including inputs and insights across engineering and customer-facing teams around the world.

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today publicly launched its AI Ethics initiative, underscoring the company’s commitment to the ethical development of AI components and systems where people work and live, known as the "edge" of computer networks. With secure, power-efficient edge computing and AI, everyday devices not only sense their environments, but also interpret, analyze, and act in real time on the data collected.

NXP is a vanguard in the AI revolution with a portfolio of microcontrollers (MCUs) and processors optimized for machine learning applications “at the edge” of networks, including thermostats, security systems, car sensors, robots and industrial automation and other devices, thereby making them not only intelligent but faster, more flexible, and more secure.

Recently the company was the first to release the Glow compiler for optimizing neural networks on low-power MCUs. This year, the company also announced integrated machine learning acceleration to its i.MX 8M Plus processor family and released its NXP eIQ Auto Toolkit for automotive applications.

"In addition to our strong innovation-minded spirit, ethics are core to who we are as NXP," said Kurt Sievers, NXP President and Chief Executive Officer. "As innovators in AI, we are committed to applying ethical principles. Consumers depend on AI for more responsibilities and decision making in their lives, especially at the edge where people want their devices to operate transparently, fairly and safely, while giving them control over their privacy. And security is key - we believe that building trust in AI starts with protecting devices.”

NXP plans to develop employee programs to help them implement the five AI principles, which will be aided and supported by the company's continued engagement with leading academic institutions, research organizations and pioneer technology firms. It is also a partner in the Charter of Trust, a cross-industry initiative founded in 2018 to make the digital world of tomorrow safer.

"Ultimately, ethics come down to people, and this framework will be core to NXP because our customers rely on us to provide them with the life-impacting solutions that power the AI transformation,” Sievers said.

"By building these ethical principles into the devices that sense, interpret, and analyze data at the edge, we can enable AI that acts ethically."

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.88 billion in 2019. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

