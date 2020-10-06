 

Teledyne DALSA releases powerful suite of image processing and artificial intelligence software

New version of Sapera Software Suite brings exciting AI capabilities

WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE:TDY] company and global leader in machine vision, is pleased to announce Sapera Vision Software Edition 2020-09 is now available. The latest Sapera Vision Software suite includes Sapera Processing and the new AstrocyteTM graphical application for artificial intelligence (AI). The software suite offers field-proven image processing and artificial intelligence functions to design, develop and deploy high-performance machine vision applications.

This latest version of Sapera Vision Software includes Astrocyte 1.0, a new AI-based graphical application dedicated to training neural networks on 2D images for a wide range of applications. Through its highly flexible graphical user interface, users can train neural networks to perform classification, object detection, segmentation and noise reduction on existing images. Astrocyte can then export models to Sapera Processing for integration into a final application. Sapera Processing 9.0, the new version of Sapera Processing library, will provide classes for AI inference and enable importing models from Astrocyte for execution into the user application.

“Astrocyte is the perfect tool to bring an AI application to production quickly while preserving data privacy. Customers will be able to import training images, train a neural network and export a model file to their user application in just a few mouse clicks,” said Bruno Ménard, Software Director for Teledyne DALSA.

The new version of Sapera Vision Software is ideal for applications such as surface inspection on metal plates, location and identification of hardware parts, detection and segmentation of vehicles and noise reduction on x-ray medical images.

Astrocyte Key Features

  • Based on Graphical User Interface for rapid application development
  • Training deployed on user PC for full privacy with no need to share data on cloud.
  • Multiple deep learning architectures for a wide range of applications
  • Visualization of model performance with numerical metrics and heatmaps
  • Export of model file to interface with Sapera Processing for runtime inference

For more information about the Sapera Vision Software visit the website.

Teledyne DALSA is part of the Teledyne Imaging group and a world leader in the design, manufacture and deployment of digital imaging components for the machine vision market. Teledyne DALSA image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are used in thousands of automated inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries including semiconductor, solar cell, flat panel display, electronics, automotive, medical, packaging and general manufacturing. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/mv.

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers worldwide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

All trademarks are registered by their respective companies. Teledyne DALSA reserves the right to make changes at any time without notice.

