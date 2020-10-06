 

Tie Break Tens announces Slinger Bag as Official Partner for TB10 2021 Series

LONDON, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tie Break Tens, the fast-paced, short-form tennis format, is excited to announce that Slinger Bag, the first truly portable tennis launcher, has signed as an Official Partner for the all Tie Break Tens (TB10) tournaments in 2021. Having established a successful partnership at the Progress Tour held at the LTA’s National Tennis Centre, London in July 2020, TB10 are delighted to be working with Slinger Bag next season.

Tie Break Tens tournaments are held over one evening and involve 8 players competing in a knock-out format, with each match consisting of a super tie-break to ten points with a winner-takes-all prize. Following successful tournaments in London, Vienna, Madrid, Melbourne, Madison Square Garden and Indian Wells Tennis Garden, TB10 are looking forward to announcing a series of tournaments in 2021, including two new destinations.

Since launch, Slinger Bag has exploded onto the tennis scene by enabling tennis fans to practice their favourite shots in their local parks, at home or in any open space. Slinger Bag may be wheeled like carry-on luggage and easily transported in the boot of a car. In addition, this proprietary design empowers players to: set up and start launching balls within one minute; control the launch speed and the frequency of the balls using two customizable dials. It is lightweight at 15kg/33 lbs and is multi-functional holding racquets tennis gear and capacity for 72 tennis balls.

As part of this new partnership, Slinger Bag will work with TB10 on fan focused activations at each TB10 tournament, adding additional value to the fans on site; alongside on-court branding and captivating social media promotions.

“We are excited to be working with Slinger Bag for our 2021 tournament series; as a similarly innovative and pioneering brand we know they are a great fit for Tie Break Tens” said Michael Stafford, Head of Business Development at Tie Break Tens. “We are looking forward to announcing our new tournaments early next year and running engaging social media campaigns with Slinger Bag.”

“We’re thrilled to be joining Tie Break Tens on their journey of delivering an entertaining and progressive new format. The collaboration brings great synergy, as Slinger Bag and Tie Break Tens have aligned visions to help inject renewed energy to the game by inspiring existing tennis fans but also attracting new audiences to the sport. This partnership will no doubt help us realise this ambition so we’re very excited for Slinger to power the TB10 2021 Series.” said Mike Ballardie, chief executive officer of Slinger Bag. ”

