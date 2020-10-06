 

KBS, a Subsidiary of Digirad Corporation, Announces Partial Re-Opening of Manufacturing Plant in Oxford, Maine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

Enters Wall Panel Business in New England
Announces Intent to Increase Modular Production in 2021
Launches New Websites

SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digirad Corporation (Nasdaq: DRAD; DRADP) (“Digirad” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company with three divisions: Healthcare, Building & Construction, and Real Estate & Investments, announced today that KBS Builders, Inc. (“KBS”) has partially re-opened its Oxford, Maine plant to manufacture wall panels for the New England market, creating a new business line for KBS. Also, KBS is studying ways to increase its modular manufacturing output capability in 2021. Our new website was launched yesterday at www.kbsbuildersinc.com with updated content on the rationale for modular construction, a gallery of recent projects, as well as improved functionality for requesting a plant tour and contacting our sales team.

The Oxford plant, an approximately 90,000 sq. ft. facility, was idle when it was purchased by Digirad Corporation in April 2019. One of the ancillary buildings at this plant was recently retrofitted and upgraded in order to be able to produce structural wall panels. Panelized wall assemblies standardize the construction process and give contractors cost predictability and a higher level of project control versus on-site construction. Production of structural wall panels for multiple clients commenced at this plant in September and deliveries are scheduled to be completed before year-end. EdgeBuilder, KBS's sister company and a leading manufacturer of wall panels for the upper Midwest, provided design support and operational oversight for these projects.

Waypoint General Contracting, a full scope property services company, is one of the clients that contracted with KBS for structural wall panels. Kieran McAllen, Principal at Waypoint General Contracting, said, "We are excited to partner with KBS and leverage their manufacturing expertise and exterior wall panel assembly for our upcoming development projects. KBS's wall panel manufacturing process and production system reduces the overall build cycle, creates schedule predictability, and significantly lowers the need for on-site, skilled labor.”

