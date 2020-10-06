Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Secures $11 Million in Construction Funding from Sound Capital

Harbor had completed the infrastructure improvements for phases 1 and 2 totaling 61 lots at Soundview Estates in December 2019 and subsequently sold those developed lots to the Lennar Corporation which is currently building homes on the acquired property. Harbor has developed an additional 104 lots in Phases 3 and 5 that are under contract with a national public builder with scheduled closings in the fourth quarter of 2020. Harbor anticipates commencing construction on the 25 phase 4 lots in November.

Gig Harbor, Washington , Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ:HCDI), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced that it has secured $11 million in construction financing from Sound Capital to commence single family home construction on 25 lots at Soundview Estates, a 240 lot subdivision located in Bremerton, Washington.

Soundview Estates is a ten-minute drive to the Kitsap Naval Shipyard and the Seattle Ferry and offers spectacular views of Puget Sound, the Seattle Skyline, Mt. Rainier, Mt. Baker, and the Olympic Mountains.

Soundview Estates can be seen at: https://vimeo.com/453127877

Sterling Griffin, President and CEO of Harbor stated, “We are excited to have secured this financing to build upscale single-family homes in the Soundview Estates Community. Harbor’s relationship with Sound Capital has proven to be mutually beneficial in the past, financing other area developments such as Valley View Estates, Settler’s Field, and Lakeland Village. Sound Capital has shown they understand Harbor’s vision and logic in addressing the current market opportunities and conditions that exist in and around Bremerton, and Kitsap County in general. We thank David Huey and his team for demonstrating their confidence in our Company.”

David Huey, CEO of Sound Capital Loans stated, “We are pleased to enter into this agreement with Harbor Custom Development to finance the construction of 25 lots at Soundview Estates. We welcome the opportunity to be a part of Harbor’s growth and believe that Soundview Estates represents a great investment for Sound Capital and wonderful addition to Harbor’s growing portfolio. Sterling Griffin and all of Harbor’s team have a deep understanding of developing value throughout the entire purchase and building process as evidenced by the numerous communities they have constructed throughout the Puget Sound area and we are excited to be an integral part of their success.”