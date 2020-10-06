 

Cerence Reinvigorates Cerence Swype Keyboard for Automotive Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

Company signs largest-ever Cerence Swype contract with major European automaker

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced a resurgence of the iconic Cerence Swype keyboard, bringing this consumer favorite to the car. The company also announced that it has signed its largest Cerence Swype deal in history with a major European automaker, signaling continued desire from OEMs for simple, intuitive interaction between drivers and their cars.

Initially developed as a fast way to enter text on mobile phones and tablets, Cerence Swype enables drivers to easily enter text in the car both through the classic “Swype” method – where drivers slide their finger from one letter to the other in one continuous motion – as well as through handwriting recognition or traditional keyboard tapping. Advanced word prediction and completion capabilities based on Cerence’s expertise in text input technology and extensive corpus of natural language understanding data enables correction of typos, auto-completion of words, and prediction of input. In addition, Cerence Swype has been further optimized for operation on the touch screens and touch pads that are commonplace in today’s cars, with necessary adjustments based on the position of the driver relative to the screen. When deployed in a car’s headunit, Cerence Swype becomes a powerful tool for entering addresses, searching for points of interest, accessing car functions and more, enabling safe, speedy interaction with the automotive assistant.

“Cerence Swype is an iconic technology that gained immense popularity among smartphone users looking for a faster, easier way to type,” said Stefan Ortmanns, EVP & GM, Core Products, Cerence. “Bringing this technology into the car indicates how we are furthering the smartphone-like experience many OEMs are looking to build for their drivers.”

Marking the movement toward Cerence Swype as an input method in the car, Cerence signed its largest-ever Cerence Swype deal with one of the top European OEMs at a valuation of more than $30 million. The OEM will bring Cerence Swype to its drivers as part of a robust, intelligent automotive assistant platform built by Cerence.

For more information on Cerence Swype, visit www.cerence.com/cerence-products/beyond-voice/cerence-swype. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. Its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 325 million cars on the road today. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information
Kate Hickman
Cerence Inc.
Tel: 339-215-4583
Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com


Cerence Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
BioNTech and Pfizer Initiate Rolling Submission to European Medicines Agency for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine ...
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
Santhera to Discontinue Phase 3 SIDEROS Study and Development of Puldysa in Duchenne Muscular ...
LexaGene Provides a Corporate Update
BioNTech und Pfizer beginnen rollierenden Einreichungsprozess bei der europäischen ...
Santhera stellt Phase-3-Studie SIDEROS und Entwicklung von Puldysa bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
Boston Children’s Hospital Is Using Bionano’s Saphyr To Study Children With Severe COVID-19 ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Applies to Health Canada for Approval of its Safetest ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Cerence Celebrates One Year of AI for a World in Motion
29.09.20
Cerence and PATEO Bring Conversational AI to Indonesia’s First Connected Car from SAIC-GM-Wuling
24.09.20
Beijing Electric Vehicle (BJEV) Selects Cerence for an Intelligent Voice Assistant in ARCFOX’s First Electric SUV: αT
22.09.20
Cerence Expands Car Life Suite to Improve the Car Buying Experience and Enhance the Ownership Lifecycle
16.09.20
Volkswagen Selects Cerence to Power Voice Control in the New Fully Electric ID.3
15.09.20
Cerence Expands into the Global Two-Wheeler Market; Signs Agreement with 70mai, a member of the Xiaomi MiOT Ecosystem, for its New Smart Electric Scooter
15.09.20
Cerence to Host a Virtual Technology Showcase for Analysts and Investors
14.09.20
Cerence to Present at the Evercore ISI New Mobility & AI Forum
10.09.20
Cerence Introduces Customizable Wake-Up Words, Bringing Unmatched Personalization to the In-Car Assistant
09.09.20
Cerence to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.08.20
3
Cerence Aktie - AI, Cloud, Spracherkennung etc für das Auto der Zukunft?