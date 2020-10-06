 

Kiniksa Announces Positive Data from Phase 2 Trial of Mavrilimumab in Giant Cell Arteritis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020   

- Primary and secondary efficacy endpoints statistically significant -

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) (“Kiniksa”), a biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of clinical-stage assets designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases, announced positive data from the global Phase 2 trial of mavrilimumab in giant cell arteritis (GCA). Mavrilimumab is an investigational fully-human monoclonal antibody that targets granulocyte macrophage colony stimulating factor receptor alpha (GM-CSFRα). The trial achieved both the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints with statistical significance.

“We are thrilled to report that both the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints in the Phase 2 trial of mavrilimumab in giant cell arteritis achieved statistical significance,” said Sanj K. Patel, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Kiniksa. “These data suggest mavrilimumab may offer a treatment option for patients suffering from giant cell arteritis and further demonstrate the potential broad utility of mavrilimumab. We look forward to presenting additional data from this study in a publication or at a future medical conference.”

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, global Phase 2 trial consists of a 6-week screening period, a 26-week double-blind placebo-controlled treatment period, and a 12-week washout safety follow-up period. Patients age 50 to 85 years with active GCA, confirmed by temporal artery biopsy and/or imaging, with erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) ≥ 30 mm/hour or C-reactive protein (CRP) ≥ 1 mg/dL, and symptoms of GCA within 6 weeks from randomization, were included. All patients were required to have achieved corticosteroid-induced remission (resolution of symptoms, ESR < 20 mm/hour, CRP < 1 mg/dL) prior to randomization. Seventy (70) patients were randomized 3:2 to mavrilimumab 150 mg or placebo biweekly injected subcutaneously, co-administered with a protocol-defined 26-week oral corticosteroid taper. Patients were stratified by new onset (n=35) or relapsing/refractory (n=35) disease. The co-principal investigators are Dr. Maria Cid, Hospital Clínic, University of Barcelona, IDIBAPS, and Dr. Sebastian Unizony of Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard University.

24.09.20
Kiniksa Announces Rilonacept Analyst Day Now Tuesday, September 29th
21.09.20
Kiniksa Announces Upcoming Rilonacept Analyst Day
15.09.20
Kiniksa Announces U.S. Orphan Drug Designation for Mavrilimumab for the Treatment of Giant Cell Arteritis
09.09.20
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference