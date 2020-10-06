 

Stem Holdings, Inc. Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Driven Deliveries, Inc. Stem Holdings will become Driven By Stem

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

Combination Creates a New Paradigm of Brands and Supply Chain for the U.S. Cannabis Industry

Adam Berk, CEO of Stem Holdings and former CEO of Osmio (currently Grubhub) to Continue as CEO of Driven by Stem

  • The acquisition (the “Acquisition”) by Stem Holdings, Inc. (“Stem”) of all of the stock of Driven Deliveries, Inc. (“Driven Deliveries”) will create what Stem believes will be the first vertically-integrated cannabis company with an integrated Delivery as a Service (DaaS) platform to meet the growing market for medical and adult-use cannabis home delivery with best-selling and disruptive new products.
     
  • The Acquisition is expected to close in late calendar year 2020 as an all-stock transaction. Driven Deliveries shareholders will receive one share of common stock of Stem (each, a “Stem Share”) for each share of common stock of Driven Deliveries (each, a “Driven Share”) held for an aggregate purchase price of approximately C$41.3M. The closing market price of the Stem Shares was C$0.55 on the Canadian Securities Exchange and US$0.36 on the OTCQB on October 5, 2020.
     
  • The resulting company (“Driven By Stem” or the “Combined Company”) is expected to have a combined market capitalization of approximately USD$54 million, based on the closing market price of the Stem Shares and the Driven Shares on the OTCQX and the OTCQB, respectively, on October 5, 2020 and 65M Stem Shares and 75M Driven Shares being outstanding on October 5, 2020.
     
  • Current shareholders of Driven Deliveries have committed up to USD$10 million to fund the Combined Company’s continued business expansion within Stem’s current market footprint including California, Oklahoma and Oregon.
     
  • As part of the Acquisition, Stem will change its name to “Driven By Stem” and the Combined Company will continued to be headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.
     
  • Stem and Driven Deliveries achieved combined gross revenue of USD$12.4 million in CY20/Q2 and a combined gross profit of USD$4.94 million. Total CY20 gross revenue of Stem and Driven Deliveries, as a combined entity, is projected to be USD$49 million with gross profit of USD$18 million.
     
  • Driven By Stem is projected to have revenues of USD$75 million in CY21 and gross profit of USD$27 million. The Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings of Stem.
     
  • Stem and Driven Deliveries will hold a conference call, including a webcast with slides, at 8:30 am EDT on October 6, 2020 during which senior management will discuss the Acquisition.

BOCA RATON, FL and LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: STMH CSE: STEM), a leading vertically-integrated cannabis and hemp branded products company with state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, and distribution operations throughout the United States, and Driven Deliveries, Inc. (OTCQB: DRVD), an e-commerce and DaaS (delivery-as-a-service) provider with proprietary logistics and omnichannel UX/CX technology, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement and plan of reorganization dated October 5, 2020 (the “Definitive Agreement”) pursuant to which Stem has agreed to acquire all of the stock of Driven Deliveries. Following completion of the Acquisition, Stem believes Driven By Stem will be the first vertically-integrated cannabis company with a DaaS platform, which will meet the needs of all cannabis consumers in markets served.

Seite 1 von 4
Stem Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
BioNTech and Pfizer Initiate Rolling Submission to European Medicines Agency for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine ...
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
Santhera to Discontinue Phase 3 SIDEROS Study and Development of Puldysa in Duchenne Muscular ...
LexaGene Provides a Corporate Update
BioNTech und Pfizer beginnen rollierenden Einreichungsprozess bei der europäischen ...
Santhera stellt Phase-3-Studie SIDEROS und Entwicklung von Puldysa bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
Boston Children’s Hospital Is Using Bionano’s Saphyr To Study Children With Severe COVID-19 ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Applies to Health Canada for Approval of its Safetest ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
Stem Holdings to Present at the Canaccord Genuity's US Cannabis Symposium
15.09.20
GETTING READY FOR FALL -- STEM HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF ITS NEW CANNAVORE BRAND OF CANNABIS-INFUSED EDIBLES MADE WITH SOLVENTLESS EXTRACT
09.09.20
STEM HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF REBELLE, ITS FIRST CANNABIS DISPENSARY IN MASSACHUSETTS