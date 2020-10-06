Stem Holdings, Inc. Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Driven Deliveries, Inc. Stem Holdings will become Driven By Stem
Combination Creates a New Paradigm of Brands and Supply Chain for the U.S. Cannabis Industry
Adam Berk, CEO of Stem Holdings and former CEO of Osmio (currently Grubhub) to Continue as CEO of Driven by Stem
- The acquisition (the “Acquisition”) by Stem Holdings, Inc. (“Stem”) of all of the stock of Driven Deliveries, Inc. (“Driven
Deliveries”) will create what Stem believes will be the first vertically-integrated cannabis company with an integrated Delivery as a Service (DaaS) platform to meet the growing market for
medical and adult-use cannabis home delivery with best-selling and disruptive new products.
- The Acquisition is expected to close in late calendar year 2020 as an all-stock transaction. Driven Deliveries shareholders will receive one share of common stock of
Stem (each, a “Stem Share”) for each share of common stock of Driven Deliveries (each, a “Driven Share”) held for an aggregate purchase price of approximately
C$41.3M. The closing market price of the Stem Shares was C$0.55 on the Canadian Securities Exchange and US$0.36 on the OTCQB on October 5, 2020.
- The resulting company (“Driven By Stem” or the “Combined Company”) is expected to have a combined market capitalization of
approximately USD$54 million, based on the closing market price of the Stem Shares and the Driven Shares on the OTCQX and the OTCQB, respectively, on October 5, 2020 and 65M Stem
Shares and 75M Driven Shares being outstanding on October 5, 2020.
- Current shareholders of Driven Deliveries have committed up to USD$10 million to fund the Combined Company’s continued business expansion within
Stem’s current market footprint including California, Oklahoma and Oregon.
- As part of the Acquisition, Stem will change its name to “Driven By Stem” and the Combined Company will continued to be headquartered in Boca Raton,
Florida.
- Stem and Driven Deliveries achieved combined gross revenue of USD$12.4 million in CY20/Q2 and a combined gross profit of USD$4.94 million. Total CY20 gross revenue
of Stem and Driven Deliveries, as a combined entity, is projected to be USD$49 million with gross profit of USD$18 million.
- Driven By Stem is projected to have revenues of USD$75 million in CY21 and gross profit of USD$27 million. The Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to
earnings of Stem.
- Stem and Driven Deliveries will hold a conference call, including a webcast with slides, at 8:30 am EDT on October 6, 2020 during which senior management will
discuss the Acquisition.
- Webcast with slides: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141779
- Tel: 1-877-407-0784. Please request the Stem & Driven Deliveries call.
BOCA RATON, FL and LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: STMH CSE: STEM), a leading vertically-integrated cannabis and hemp branded products company with state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, and distribution operations throughout the United States, and Driven Deliveries, Inc. (OTCQB: DRVD), an e-commerce and DaaS (delivery-as-a-service) provider with proprietary logistics and omnichannel UX/CX technology, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement and plan of reorganization dated October 5, 2020 (the “Definitive Agreement”) pursuant to which Stem has agreed to acquire all of the stock of Driven Deliveries. Following completion of the Acquisition, Stem believes Driven By Stem will be the first vertically-integrated cannabis company with a DaaS platform, which will meet the needs of all cannabis consumers in markets served.
