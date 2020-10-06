BrewBilt’s Mini 3-Barrel Brewery System Hits the $25B Restaurant Industry

SACRAMENTO, CA, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCPINK: BBRW) announced that the company has launched a global media campaign with a focus on introducing its mini 3-barrel system as a start-up option for restaurants to brew their own craft beer and brand to their customers.



Chairman Jef Lewis stated, “Overall the U.S. beer volume sales were down 2% in 2019, whereas the craft brewer sales continued to grow at a rate of 4% by volume, reaching 13.6% of the U.S. beer market by volume. Craft production grew the most for taprooms and this is why BrewBilt is now a leading brewery manufacturer worldwide, and we are purposely targeting restaurants that never thought they could offer a craft beer of their own to their local customers, allowing their own brand of craft beer and expanding their profits. The introductory 3-barrel system is under $90K and will produce $300K a year in beer sales. The new system can expand to a 15-Barrel system as the restaurant grows.”