 

Siyata Mobile Signs Distribution Agreement with Award-Winning Wireless Integrator, Source Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF/ FRA: WK3D) is pleased to announce, the Company has entered into a distribution agreement for its Uniden UV350 with Source Inc., an award-winning wireless integrator and part of the Verizon Elite Partner Program that focuses on Verizon sales and activations in the United States.

Source Inc. constructs holistic wireless strategies for Verizon Business customers and has helped thousands of customers connect on Verizon’s network by providing seamless integration of wireless network and IoT solutions. During Q4 2020, Source Inc. will run a special promotion on the Company’s Uniden UV350 in-vehicle communications solution device.

Nicholas Yaeger, VP Sales of Siyata Mobile states, “We are extremely happy to partner with Source Inc. on this Q4 Promotion as we kick off sales activities into the Verizon B2B Sales Team. Source Inc. has a strong track record for bringing valuable solutions to the Verizon teams and they have been excited to have our UV350 in their portfolio since our first conversation. I’m confident that the Source Inc. team has what it takes to help engage with the Verizon teams and end-customers to ensure the success of this promotion.”

“On behalf of the Source Inc. team, we are honored to be partnering with Siyata Mobile in bringing this ‘best in class’ device to Verizon and our clients.” said John Schissel, President of Source Inc.

The Uniden UV350 is the world’s first LTE in-vehicle communications device with a Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) function, crystal-clear sound for voice calls, Android data applications, and more. This device was built and designed to minimize excessive clutter often found in commercial vehicles by incorporating the functions of multiple devices into one. The carrier-grade PoC network allows drivers to have nationwide seamless communication between one another at the push of a button, ensuring safe communication for professional drivers in the paving and construction industry.

Uniden UV350 Features Include:

  • 4G LTE high speed data
  • 5.5” widescreen LED display for easy monitoring
  • Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear extra loud sound quality
  • In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle’s battery
  • Extended cellular and GPS coverage with external antenna included
  • Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) ensures instant communication at the push of a button

The UV350 is the first 4G/LTE all-in-one in vehicle fleet communication device that delivers crystal clear cellular voice calls, Push-to-Talk Over Cellular, data applications and more. This device was designed specifically for commercial vehicles ensuring safer communication for professional drivers.

