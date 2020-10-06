SiTime Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 4, 2020

Rajesh Vashist, SiTime’s chief executive officer, and Art Chadwick, chief financial officer, will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the company’s results.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, will announce its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after market close.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and archived for approximately 90 days in the investor relations section of the company’s website at investor.sitime.com.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Conference Dial-in: 1-844-467-7657

International Dial-in: +1-414-238-9725

Conference ID: 6695003

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through November 11, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using conference ID 6695003.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 1.5 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit https://www.sitime.com/.

