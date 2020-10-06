HealthView Technologies Launches New Telehealth App on Apple Store and Google Play

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH , FRANKFURT: L6V2 ) (the “ Company ” or “ Global Care ”) a global investment company which engages in early stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to announce its portfolio company, HealthView Technologies Inc. (“ Health V iew ”) has launched its new Telehealth App on Apple Store and Google Play.

HealthView’s Telehealth App provides a comprehensive platform for businesses to scale a virtual care program. Healthcare practitioners are able to expand the reach of their practice while automation creates more efficient administrative workflow. This in turn, saves time and increases profitability. The HealthView App lets patients complete intake forms on any personal electronic device.

The Telehealth Market - Industry Insights

Using virtual care practices for annual patient visits would save $6 billion in economic value. Financial experts expect the telehealth industry to keep on growing, increasing by a 15.7% compound annual growth rate between 2018 and 2025.1

Benefits for Employers

Employee wellbeing is vital to maintaining and improving business performance. Businesses with effective well-being programs are likely to outperform the market, increase employee engagement, reduce turnover and foster a much more positive working environment.

A recent survey found that almost three-quarters (72%) of working Canadians would perceive their employer in a more positive light if virtual care was part of the benefits package 2

96% of all major employers want to make telehealth services available to their employees 3

93% of patients surveyed expressing satisfaction with their virtual doctor visit4



Benefits for Employees

A comprehensive and holistic wellness program will help employees change their lifestyle and make better choices, resulting in higher productivity and job satisfaction.

Telehealth in the workplace offers employers a unique and beneficial way to ensure their employees are receiving timely and convenient health care 5

61% of employees agree that they have made healthier lifestyle choices because of their company’s wellness program 6

On average, employees save more than two hours per consultation 7

Millennials, more than any other group, factor in benefits like health and wellness programs in deciding whether to take or remain in a job8

About HealthView Technologies