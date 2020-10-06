Mustang Bio Licenses LentiBOOST Technology from SIRION Biotech

WORCESTER, Mass. and MARTINSRIED, Germany, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO) and SIRION Biotech GmbH (“SIRION”) today announced a licensing agreement under which Mustang has acquired rights to SIRION’s LentiBOOST technology for the development of MB-207, Mustang’s lentiviral gene therapy for the treatment of patients with X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (“XSCID”), also known as bubble boy disease, who have been previously treated with a hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (“HSCT”) and for whom re-treatment is indicated. LentiBOOST is SIRION’s proprietary non-cytotoxic transduction enhancer for lentiviral vectors.

“We are pleased to enter this agreement with SIRION to enable the utilization of the LentiBOOST technology in our development of MB-207,” said Manuel Litchman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mustang. “Transduction enhancers were added to the cell processing of the lentiviral gene therapy in 2019 and several advantages have been observed. We look forward to incorporating LentiBOOST into MB-207, for which we plan to file an investigational new drug application (“IND”) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to initiate a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for XSCID in patients over the age of two who have received prior HSCT in the next few months.”

“LentiBOOST was developed to improve lentiviral transduction of therapeutic cell types like T-cells and hematopoietic stem cells. This technology enables a robust and reproducible process and the reduction of manufacturing costs by lowering the amount of lentiviral vectors needed for production of the cell product while at the same time improving clinical efficacy,” said Christian Thirion, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and founder of SIRION. “We are delighted that Mustang has chosen the LentiBOOST technology to develop and bring this groundbreaking XSCID therapy to patients.”