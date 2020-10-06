 

DZS Bolsters Executive Leadership, Technology, Operations and Sales Team

Industry luminaries join DZS as company builds 5G and Fiber Access momentum

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global provider of fixed and mobile packet, optical transport and connected premises solutions to service providers and enterprises, today announced several new appointments to its executive leadership, technology and operations team. The new leaders bring cutting-edge technology and best practice expertise that will continue to fuel DZS’ growth in the rapidly evolving 5G and Fiber Access Markets.

“Since joining the DZS team in early August, we have been strategically and systematically assembling an experienced leadership team that is poised to take DZS to a whole new level,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO of DZS. “The acceleration of 5G, fiber deep, smart homes, connected building/city solutions and software defined roadmaps are redefining the possibilities of tomorrow. Every company’s success is amplified by their people and culture. I am thrilled with our new appointments and the opportunity to work with such a talented team.”

  • Andrew Bender, Chief Technology Officer; formerly with VMware, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and GENBAND/Ribbon Communications
  • Michael Martin, Global Operations; formerly with ARRIS/CommScope, ADTRAN, and Calix
  • Darrin Whitney, Chief Information Officer; formerly with MediaKind/Ericsson and GENBAND/Ribbon Communications
  • Justin Ferguson, Chief Legal Officer; formerly with GENBAND/Ribbon Communications and Zix
  • Miguel Alonso, Vice President of Global Product Line Management; formerly with Calix
  • Doron Paz, Vice President of R&D; formerly with Zhone and Nortel
  • Ken Stumpf, Business Development; formerly with IBM and Metaswitch/Microsoft
  • Meggin Sawyer, North America Sales; formerly with ADTRAN
  • Anna Klosterman, North America Sales; formerly with Sandvine and GENBAND/Ribbon Communications
  • Bethe Strickland, North America Sales; formerly with ADTRAN, Metaswitch/Microsoft and Mavenir
  • Ted Moreau, Investor Relations; formerly with Infinera

“I look forward to innovating and partnering with such bright minds at DZS. Charlie is one of the most forward-thinking, transformational CEOs in our industry, and always puts employees and customers first,” said Mr. Bender, Chief Technology Officer and formerly the Global Solutions Technology Leader for the Media & Communications Service Provider sectors for VMWare. “We face a unique window of opportunity to fuel groundbreaking innovation and harness the favorable technology trends that demand open standards and interoperability. It’s an exciting time to be at DZS.”

