DZS Bolsters Executive Leadership, Technology, Operations and Sales Team

Industry luminaries join DZS as company builds 5G and Fiber Access momentum

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global provider of fixed and mobile packet, optical transport and connected premises solutions to service providers and enterprises, today announced several new appointments to its executive leadership, technology and operations team. The new leaders bring cutting-edge technology and best practice expertise that will continue to fuel DZS’ growth in the rapidly evolving 5G and Fiber Access Markets.



“Since joining the DZS team in early August, we have been strategically and systematically assembling an experienced leadership team that is poised to take DZS to a whole new level,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO of DZS. “The acceleration of 5G, fiber deep, smart homes, connected building/city solutions and software defined roadmaps are redefining the possibilities of tomorrow. Every company’s success is amplified by their people and culture. I am thrilled with our new appointments and the opportunity to work with such a talented team.”