ATIF Holdings Limited Awarded RMB 3 Million Film Ads Contracts for Multiple Well-Known Brands

As the Chinese film industry continues to recover from pandemic Covid-19, most of the popular blockbusters have rescheduled to be released during the National Day's Golden week, as such, the box office and attendance in theatres are expected to surge in the month of October. Most of its advertisement clients had already booked screens with LGC as early as this past September.

Shenzhen, China, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Company”), a company providing business consulting and multimedia services in Asia, today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, Leaping Group Co., Ltd. (“LGC”), a leading multimedia, advertising and theatre operating firm in Northeast China, has been awarded film advertisement contracts, totaling RMB 3 million, with multiple well-known brands such as HongQi, Bank of Communications, Country Garden, Poly etc. for cinema screen advertising during the prime time of National Day's Golden week holiday.

Mr. Bo Jiang, Chairman of LGC, said, “We are pleased that our clients have confidence in the film market and our advertising services. With a significant volume of premium blockbusters releasing during the National Day’s Golden week and surging attendance, large number of advertisers were interested to book screens. We expect strong growth for both our film advertisement and box office in October.”

About ATIF Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, ATIF Holdings Limited (“ATIF”) is a company providing business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia, including going public consulting services, international business planning and consulting services, and financial media services. ATIF operates an internet-based financial consulting service platform IPOEX.com, which provides prestige membership services including online capital market information, pre-IPO education and matchmaking services between SMEs and financing institutions. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Leaping Group Co., Ltd., ATIF also provides multimedia services and is engaged in three major businesses, including multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film and TV program production and movie theater operations. ATIF operates the largest pre-movie advertising network in Heilongjiang Province and Liaoning Province of China and also provides advertising services in elevators and supermarkets. ATIF is often hired to plan both online and offline advertising campaigns and to produce related advertising material. In addition, ATIF invests in films and TV programs and distributes them in movie theaters or through online platforms. ATIF is also one of majority shareholders of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE American: ACY) which is an independent global aircraft operating lessor and finance company specializing in leasing regional jet and turboprop aircraft and related engines to airlines and commercial users worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/.