 

SeaSpine Provides Preliminary Results for Third Quarter 2020 and Revenue Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, announced today preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2020 and provided a revenue outlook for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company announced preliminary third quarter results assuming interested individuals would be focused on the U.S. presidential election the week of November 3 and plans to disclose its full third quarter financial results the week of November 9.

Preliminary and Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $42.9 million to $43.3 million, reflecting a 8% to 9% increase compared to the prior year period
    • U.S. revenue is expected to be in the range of $38.8 million to $39.2 million, reflecting an 9% to 10% increase compared to the prior year period
      • U.S Spinal Implants revenues are expected to reflect an increase of 10% to 11%
      • U.S Orthobiologics revenues are expected to reflect an increase of 8% to 10%
    • International revenue is expected to be approximately $4.1 million, reflecting a decline of 5% compared to the prior year period
  • Cash, cash equivalents and investments at September 30, 2020 are expected to be approximately $93 million, and the Company had no debt outstanding under its credit facility
  • The Company has $6.2 million of principal outstanding under a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan and recently applied for forgiveness of the entire amount outstanding in accordance with the PPP program

“We are pleased with our performance during the third quarter against a backdrop of continuing challenges and restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Keith Valentine, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our execution on planned launches of differentiated new products, such as the recent limited commercial launches of our Explorer TO Expandable Interbody Device and NorthStar OCT systems, was a key driver of our third quarter revenue growth and, coupled with the strength of our cash position, has enabled us to attract new distribution as other companies struggle. While our surgical volumes have not returned to pre-pandemic levels and we remain cautious about further declines from current depressed levels, we have never been more confident in our ability to take further market share and eventually return to the double-digit revenue growth we saw in 2019.”

