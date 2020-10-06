SeaSpine Provides Preliminary Results for Third Quarter 2020 and Revenue Guidance for Fourth Quarter 2020

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, announced today preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2020 and provided a revenue outlook for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company announced preliminary third quarter results assuming interested individuals would be focused on the U.S. presidential election the week of November 3 and plans to disclose its full third quarter financial results the week of November 9.



Preliminary and Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results: