 

The Children’s Place Appoints Tracey R. Griffin to Its Board of Directors

Ms. Griffin Will Also Serve on the Audit Committee

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Children’s Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE), the largest pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America, today announced an appointment of a new Director to its Board of Directors.

Appointment to the Board

On October 5, 2020, the Company appointed Tracey R. Griffin to the Company’s Board of Directors and as a member of the Audit Committee effective immediately. Ms. Griffin will hold office until the annual meeting of stockholders of the Company to be held in 2021. Ms. Griffin is an independent director and qualifies as an “audit committee financial expert” under applicable SEC rules.

Ms. Griffin is currently the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Framebridge, Inc., an online custom framing brand and has held that position since November 2019.  Prior to Framebridge, Ms. Griffin held the position of Chief Financial Officer of the lifestyle retail brand Kendra Scott, from September 2018 to November 2019.  Ms. Griffin served as Chief Financial Officer of PANDORA Americas, a global affordable jewelry brand, from February 2016 to September 2018, following her tenure as Chief Operating Officer from October 2014 to February 2016.  From October 1994 to October 2014, Ms. Griffin served in various positions at McKinsey & Company, and as a Senior Partner since June 2010, where she focused on retail and consumer goods.  Ms. Griffin currently serves on the board of directors of ADT Inc. and the board of the non-profit organization Partnership for Healthier America, where she is the Chairman of the Finance and Audit Committee, and has previously served on the Board and Strategy Committee of United Negro College Fund. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Georgetown University and an MBA from Stanford University.

“Tracey is a proven leader with an exceptional track record in the consumer and retail industries,” said Norman Matthews, Chairman of the Board.  “She brings a broad strategic and operational skillset, and significant expertise in financial matters, to The Children’s Place.  Her background, skills and experience will strengthen our Board and support our Company in the rapidly changing business environment in which we operate.”

