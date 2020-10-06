Darkest Dungeon tournament held on Saturday October 3rd was a success. When Shadow Gaming's tournament commenced, Sis the team player once again rose to the challenge. He dismantled HetsuKn's setup 2-0 with surgical precision and swept through the playoff bracket in a very decisive fashion, taking out both micerang (2-1) and Elymian (2-0), despite those players' high ranking on the ladder as well as their experience and preparation. The first two games between Sis and Wynterbliss were won by each player's comfort compositions.

Game 1, Sis took over very quickly, using the infamously aggressive Heylow composition; game 2, Wynterbliss obliterated Sis's setup with her heavy DoTs; this took the players to the third and final duel. To everyone's utter surprise, that third game was decided the second the players stepped into the arena. Predicting Sis's pick, Wynterbliss equipped her houndmaster to completely negate any efforts made by Sis's composition to inflict a meaningful amount of stress damage; this was an off meta setup that nobody had really seen before. The game quickly devolved into one of the most decisive and brutal stomps ever witnessed in the history of the Butcher's Circus tournaments. Sis fought valiantly to last man standing, but from the very get go, it was very clear that Wynterbliss' pre-game strategy had won the match before the first turn had started, ultimately securing the championship and taking home the grand prize.

Fall Guys game for PC on October 4th was also a great event; when the dust settled after the early rounds were played, TripHop emerged as the 1st place seed for the Top 8 Playoffs - the only player who did not suffer a single game loss in the Knockout Stage! TripHop began his march towards the championship by taking out Same Difference in the Quarterfinals, but his journey came to a screeching halt in the Semi-Finals, where he was defeated by Perish Volmir!