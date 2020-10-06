 

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTC BTHR) Announces Results of Its eSports Subsidiary Weekend Tournaments, Darkest Dungeon & Fall Guys

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 14:00  |  45   |   |   

TAMPA, FL, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is excited to announce its wholly owned subsidiary Shadow Gaming, Inc., weekend tournament results. 

Darkest Dungeon tournament held on Saturday October 3rd was a success. When Shadow Gaming's tournament commenced, Sis the team player once again rose to the challenge. He dismantled HetsuKn's setup 2-0 with surgical precision and swept through the playoff bracket in a very decisive fashion, taking out both micerang (2-1) and Elymian (2-0), despite those players' high ranking on the ladder as well as their experience and preparation. The first two games between Sis and Wynterbliss were won by each player's comfort compositions.

Game 1, Sis took over very quickly, using the infamously aggressive Heylow composition; game 2, Wynterbliss obliterated Sis's setup with her heavy DoTs; this took the players to the third and final duel. To everyone's utter surprise, that third game was decided the second the players stepped into the arena. Predicting Sis's pick, Wynterbliss equipped her houndmaster to completely negate any efforts made by Sis's composition to inflict a meaningful amount of stress damage; this was an off meta setup that nobody had really seen before. The game quickly devolved into one of the most decisive and brutal stomps ever witnessed in the history of the Butcher's Circus tournaments. Sis fought valiantly to last man standing, but from the very get go, it was very clear that Wynterbliss' pre-game strategy had won the match before the first turn had started, ultimately securing the championship and taking home the grand prize.

Fall Guys game for PC on October 4th was also a great event; when the dust settled after the early rounds were played, TripHop emerged as the 1st place seed for the Top 8 Playoffs - the only player who did not suffer a single game loss in the Knockout Stage! TripHop began his march towards the championship by taking out Same Difference in the Quarterfinals, but his journey came to a screeching halt in the Semi-Finals, where he was defeated by Perish Volmir!

Seite 1 von 2
Sports Venues of Florida Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
BioNTech and Pfizer Initiate Rolling Submission to European Medicines Agency for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine ...
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
Santhera to Discontinue Phase 3 SIDEROS Study and Development of Puldysa in Duchenne Muscular ...
LexaGene Provides a Corporate Update
BioNTech und Pfizer beginnen rollierenden Einreichungsprozess bei der europäischen ...
Santhera stellt Phase-3-Studie SIDEROS und Entwicklung von Puldysa bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
Boston Children’s Hospital Is Using Bionano’s Saphyr To Study Children With Severe COVID-19 ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Applies to Health Canada for Approval of its Safetest ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
BTHR Announces its October Tournament Schedule
22.09.20
BTHR is Branding Gaming Division Under the New GGToor.com Website With New Logo
16.09.20
Sports Venues of Florida Announces Shadow Gaming to Start Its Premium Subscription Service
14.09.20
Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., Updates Shareholders on Debt Reduction and Results of Operations for the Year Ended May 31, 2020
09.09.20
BTHR Welcomes Jim Sinobii Hurley as a Tournament Administrator for Shadow Gaming Subsidiary