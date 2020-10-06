Routemaster Capital Signs LOI to Acquire 49% Interest in DeFi Holdings Inc., a Company Pursuing Investments in the Decentralized Finance Market

The LOI contemplates that Routemaster and DeFi Holdings will promptly negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement (the “ Definitive Agreement ”), together with such other documents that may be required in order to formalize and execute the terms of the Acquisition as outlined in the LOI.

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Routemaster Capital Inc. ( the “ Company ” or “ Routemaster ”) (TSX: RM) is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent (“ LOI ”) to acquire a 49% equity interest in DeFi Holdings Inc. (the “ Acquisition ”).

In consideration for the Acquisition, Routemaster shall upon closing issue 20,000,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.055 per share to the shareholders of Defi Holdings in exchange for 49% of the common shares in the capital of Defi Holdings. Additional information in connection with the Acquisition will be provided by the Company in subsequent press releases.

The completion of the Acquisition is subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including without limitation, negotiation and execution of a Definitive Agreement, shareholder and board approval of each of DeFi Holdings and the Company, as necessary, completion of due diligence and the satisfaction of all conditions (unless waived in writing) to be set out in the Definitive Agreement.

DeFi Holdings is a company focused on investing, incubating and managing trading technologies associated with the fast-growing decentralised finance market. Decentralized finance could be considered the next wave of financial innovation on the blockchain. It refers to digital assets, financial smart contracts, protocols, and decentralized applications (DApps) built on Ethereum and other blockchains. In simpler terms, it is financial software built on the blockchain. Decentralized finance’s core selling point is the removal of intermediaries in transactions which in traditional finance provide the “trust” layer (i.e. banks and brokers) in a transaction between two parties. With decentralized finance, users can access the network directly, so there is no need for intermediaries.

The goal of the investment is to give Routemaster shareholders exposure to the emerging decentralized finance industry. DeFi Holdings has a mandate to secure equity holdings of leading companies, creating new companies in the space, and operating a trading desk for underlying exposure to crypto currencies.

“We are extremely excited to acquire a stake in DeFi Holdings and to gain access to the fast-growing decentralized finance market” said Daniyal Baizak, CEO of Routemaster. “As a listed investment issuer, this strategic alignment will give shareholders exposure to a diversified portfolio of decentralized finance assets.”