 

Bombardier’s Most Accessible Business Jet, the Learjet 75 Liberty, Enters Service

  • World’s best light jet is now within reach of more customers and operators than ever before thanks to an exceptional price point and attractive operating costs
  • The Learjet 75 Liberty is built by a world-class team in Kansas, the birthplace of this iconic business jet
  • Customers have the liberty to choose between 6- and 8-seat cabin configurations

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is delighted to announce that the newest addition to its diverse business jet portfolio, the Learjet 75 Liberty light jet, is now in service with the first delivery to long-time Learjet operator Alex Lyon & Son, an auctioneering firm that operates throughout the United States and beyond.

“The Learjet 75 Liberty is a value-added business tool for those seeking a safer and more efficient travel option,” said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, New Aircraft, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “This achievement would not have been possible without our highly skilled team members in Wichita, who are incredibly proud to be delivering the best Learjet yet.”

Bombardier is announcing this entry-into-service as its first-ever virtual customer event unfolds. This week, Bombardier will guide customers through personalized visits of its business jets, and showcase the innovative digital tools it has developed to help customers interact with the industry’s leading aircraft portfolio.

The Learjet 75 Liberty’s six-seat configuration features the segment’s only Executive Suite, where passengers can stretch out thanks to the nearly three feet (89 centimetres) of legroom. This versatile light jet is also available in the popular eight-seat configuration. A standard pocket door behind the cockpit delivers a quiet flight, while Bombardier’s signature smooth ride ensures the most productive and comfortable environment.

The speed, range and cabin experience of Learjet aircraft famously outshine those of other light jets; today, the Learjet 75 Liberty is within reach of more customers and operators than ever, thanks to an exceptional value proposition and operating costs that are similar to those of competitor aircraft that offer less. The Learjet 75 Liberty is an irresistible choice for those who want a better light jet or who are considering making the move to ownership.

