 

Teledyne DALSA’s thermal imaging camera plays pivotal role in Nuvoola’s AI-powered elevated skin temperature screening solution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE:TDY] company, and global leader in digital imaging technology, is pleased to provide its new Calibir GXF thermal camera as a critical component within Nuvoola’s LUKE AI Health Screening and Protection (HSP) solution.

The new Calibir GXF model is optimized for elevated skin temperature detection with measurement accuracy and thermal stability better than +/-0.3°C with an external reference (as recommended by IEC80601-2-59). Like Calibir GXM models, the new GXF camera is NDAA, Section 889 compliant with IEC 80601-2-59-2017 certification pending.

Nuvoola’s LUKE AI Health Screening and Protection (HSP) solution is unique in using their artificial intelligence platform to screen employees, suppliers, customers and visitors in just a few seconds. The solution, which benefits from the power of Teledyne DALSA's Calibir infrared camera, includes an app that employees use to assess their health status before arriving at work, in addition to an onsite, touchless kiosk (using natural language interactions in English or French) that rapidly screens people for symptoms of COVID-19 as they enter buildings. It also includes analytics and predictive insights capabilities, meaning that it can alert on trends or changes in someone’s condition.

“We believe our system is a great way for companies to protect their employees. The threat of shut down due to employees spreading COVID-19 is real and will continue for some time,” said Martin Renière, President of Nuvoola. “Our expertise in computer vision, natural language processing and speech recognition provide our LUKE AI kiosk with the ability to automate and reinforce safety measures. It is ideal for companies in manufacturing, and distribution, or other places where there is a lot of coming and going,” he added.

“We are thrilled to play a part in the innovation Nuvoola has demonstrated with the adoption of our Calibir GXF camera in their state-of-the-art solution,” commented Jean Brunelle, Product Manager at Teledyne DALSA. “The accuracy and flexibility of this newest Calibir GX camera will be leveraged in this novel new health screening system. We wish them all the very best.”

For more information and availability please contact: Arnaud Crastes, Business Development Director arnaud.crastes@teledyne.com, +33 607 151 297

Teledyne DALSA is part of the Teledyne Imaging group and a world leader in the design, manufacture and deployment of digital imaging components for the machine vision market. Teledyne DALSA image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are used in thousands of automated inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries including semiconductor, solar cell, flat panel display, electronics, automotive, medical, packaging and general manufacturing. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/mv.

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers worldwide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

Nuvoola is an artificial intelligence firm based in Montreal, Chambly and Ottawa, that transforms and enhances organizations by using solutions that integrate with existing infrastructure and management systems. Our LUKE AI platform uses artificial intelligence to automate and make real-time decisions, suggesting preventive actions that not only optimize but surpass operational goals. Nuvoola is a Select Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), providing solutions that are integrated with AWS for the supply chain, logistics and transportation industries.

All trademarks are registered by their respective companies.
Teledyne DALSA reserves the right to make changes at any time without notice.

Media Contact:

Geralyn Miller
Global Media Relations
519-886-6000 ext. 2187
geralyn.miller@teledyne.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac93ed9b-27c3-4a6e ...


Teledyne Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
BioNTech and Pfizer Initiate Rolling Submission to European Medicines Agency for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine ...
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
Santhera to Discontinue Phase 3 SIDEROS Study and Development of Puldysa in Duchenne Muscular ...
LexaGene Provides a Corporate Update
BioNTech und Pfizer beginnen rollierenden Einreichungsprozess bei der europäischen ...
Santhera stellt Phase-3-Studie SIDEROS und Entwicklung von Puldysa bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
Boston Children’s Hospital Is Using Bionano’s Saphyr To Study Children With Severe COVID-19 ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Applies to Health Canada for Approval of its Safetest ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Teledyne DALSA releases powerful suite of image processing and artificial intelligence software
25.09.20
Danaher Aktie – Jetzt noch kaufen um jeden Preis?
22.09.20
Teledyne SP Devices Announces Multi-Channel 10-bit Digitizer with up to 4 GS/s Sampling Rate
22.09.20
Teledyne DALSA introduces a thermal camera dedicated to elevated skin temperature screening
10.09.20
New CLHS cameras engineered for true high-performance image capture
08.09.20
Teledyne e2v’s new optical module ideal for scanning, embedded imaging and IoT applications