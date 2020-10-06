Miami, Fla. (ots/PRNewswire) - The two-day online summit features keynotes from

leading voices in life sciences, panel discussions, and product innovation

showcases throughout the event



ArisGlobal, the leading provider of a SaaS platform that automates core product

development functions for over 300 global life sciences companies, today

announced Breakthrough 2020 (https://www.arisglobal.com/breakthrough-2020/) .

The virtual two-day event, set for October 28th and 29th, 2020, is designed to

bring together members of the life sciences industry to discuss the innovation

and digital transformation trends that are driving product development forward.





The life sciences industry has always played a vital role in society. With theglobal pandemic placing public health front and center, bringing the industrytogether to share ideas and innovations has never been more important.Breakthrough is one-of-a-kind event that's tailored for life sciencesprofessionals across R&D, including drug safety, clinical operations & datamanagement, regulatory affairs, medical affairs, procurement and ITpractitioners. Featuring an array of carefully curated keynotes, panels anddemos, Breakthrough 2020 will enable access to industry experts in the field andan on-demand library of valuable content. The virtual event also givesparticipants the opportunity to hear directly from some of ArisGlobal's topcustomers.Day 1 of Breakthrough2020 is headlined by a keynote presentation by renownedfuturist Dr. Daniel Kraft, Chair of Medicine at Singularity University andFounder and Chair of Exponential Medicine. The opening day also includesinnovation-focused sessions led by Dr. Rob Scott, former Chief Medical Officerof AbbVie, Dr. Georgia Papathomas, former SVP and Global Head of Data Sciencesat Johnson & Johnson, and Vita Cassese, former CIO of Pfizer's WorldwidePharmaceuticals Group. The day 2 agenda dives deeper into specific domains withexciting conversations across Drug Safety, Medical Affairs, Regulatory Affairsand Clinical development tracks. Breakthrough 2020 promises to be an inspiring,thought-provoking experience for all attendees.Sankesh Abbhi, President and CEO of ArisGlobal and one of the key speakers atthis year's event, is looking at the bigger picture. "The global pandemic hashighlighted the key role that technology can play in accelerating thedevelopment of safer, more effective treatments. At Breakthrough 2020, we lookforward to bringing together leaders from across the industry to discussinnovations that will improve the lives of patients around the world."Registration for Breakthrough 2020 is now open to all life sciences R&Dprofessionals. Attendance is complimentary.To learn more about Breakthrough 2020 and register for the event, visit:https://www.arisglobal.com/breakthrough-2020/About ArisGlobalArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciencescompanies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-enddrug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietaryNava® cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drugdevelopment lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspectivethat spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boostsefficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers totalcost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe,India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn(https://www.linkedin.com/company/aris-global/) and Twitter(https://twitter.com/aris_global) .Additional InformationConnect with ArisGlobal on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/aris-globalFollow @Aris_Global on Twitter: twitter.com/aris_globalLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197653/ArisGlobal_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/119824/4726345OTS: ArisGlobal