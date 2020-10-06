 

Breakthrough 2020 ArisGlobal Announces Virtual Event for Life Sciences R&D Professionals Set for October 2020

Miami, Fla. (ots/PRNewswire) - The two-day online summit features keynotes from
leading voices in life sciences, panel discussions, and product innovation
showcases throughout the event

ArisGlobal, the leading provider of a SaaS platform that automates core product
development functions for over 300 global life sciences companies, today
announced Breakthrough 2020 (https://www.arisglobal.com/breakthrough-2020/) .
The virtual two-day event, set for October 28th and 29th, 2020, is designed to
bring together members of the life sciences industry to discuss the innovation
and digital transformation trends that are driving product development forward.

The life sciences industry has always played a vital role in society. With the
global pandemic placing public health front and center, bringing the industry
together to share ideas and innovations has never been more important.
Breakthrough is one-of-a-kind event that's tailored for life sciences
professionals across R&D, including drug safety, clinical operations & data
management, regulatory affairs, medical affairs, procurement and IT
practitioners. Featuring an array of carefully curated keynotes, panels and
demos, Breakthrough 2020 will enable access to industry experts in the field and
an on-demand library of valuable content. The virtual event also gives
participants the opportunity to hear directly from some of ArisGlobal's top
customers.

Day 1 of Breakthrough2020 is headlined by a keynote presentation by renowned
futurist Dr. Daniel Kraft, Chair of Medicine at Singularity University and
Founder and Chair of Exponential Medicine. The opening day also includes
innovation-focused sessions led by Dr. Rob Scott, former Chief Medical Officer
of AbbVie, Dr. Georgia Papathomas, former SVP and Global Head of Data Sciences
at Johnson & Johnson, and Vita Cassese, former CIO of Pfizer's Worldwide
Pharmaceuticals Group. The day 2 agenda dives deeper into specific domains with
exciting conversations across Drug Safety, Medical Affairs, Regulatory Affairs
and Clinical development tracks. Breakthrough 2020 promises to be an inspiring,
thought-provoking experience for all attendees.

Sankesh Abbhi, President and CEO of ArisGlobal and one of the key speakers at
this year's event, is looking at the bigger picture. "The global pandemic has
highlighted the key role that technology can play in accelerating the
development of safer, more effective treatments. At Breakthrough 2020, we look
forward to bringing together leaders from across the industry to discuss
innovations that will improve the lives of patients around the world."

Registration for Breakthrough 2020 is now open to all life sciences R&D
professionals. Attendance is complimentary.

To learn more about Breakthrough 2020 and register for the event, visit:
https://www.arisglobal.com/breakthrough-2020/

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences
companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end
drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary
Nava® cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug
development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective
that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boosts
efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total
cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe,
India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/aris-global/) and Twitter
(https://twitter.com/aris_global) .

