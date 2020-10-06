PhaseBio Doses First Patients in Canada as Part of the REVERSE-IT Global Phase 3 Trial of Bentracimab for Reversal of the Antiplatelet Effects of Ticagrelor

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that it has expanded its pivotal Phase 3 REVERSE-IT trial for its lead product candidate bentracimab (formerly PB2452) into Canada, where the first patients outside of the United States have now been enrolled and dosed. Bentracimab is a novel, human monoclonal antibody fragment that in earlier trials has shown immediate and sustained reversal of the antiplatelet effects of Brilinta (ticagrelor).

“Brilinta is the best-in-class antiplatelet drug for patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS), recent stent placement, or a history of myocardial infarction. Like all antiplatelet therapies, it does create some challenges for patients with serious bleeding events or who need urgent surgery,” said John Lee, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of PhaseBio. “In these situations, doctors need an intervention that immediately and sustainably reverses the antiplatelet activity of ticagrelor; this is something that currently does not exist. Bentracimab has the potential to be an important solution as it provides immediate and sustained restoration of platelet function, with potential utility across a broad spectrum of bleeding events, urgent surgeries and invasive procedures.”

“With cardiovascular disease representing a leading cause of death in Canada, as in the rest of the world, we expect to continue to see widespread utilization of P2Y 12 inhibitors like ticagrelor to help prevent adverse cardiovascular events in vulnerable patients. While ticagrelor is highly efficacious it poses increased risk of serious bleeding, like other P2Y 12 inhibitors. The promise of a potential reversal agent addresses a significant unmet clinical need for a large number of patients at risk of severe bleeding or those who may suffer a serious bleeding episode while on ticagrelor,” said Subodh Verma, M.D., Ph.D., a cardiac surgeon and Professor at the University of Toronto, and a member of the REVERSE-IT steering committee and Canadian national lead investigator. “I am delighted that about 20 sites in Canada will participate in this important and potentially practice-changing clinical trial,” said Professor Verma.