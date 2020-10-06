 

PhaseBio Doses First Patients in Canada as Part of the REVERSE-IT Global Phase 3 Trial of Bentracimab for Reversal of the Antiplatelet Effects of Ticagrelor

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 14:00  |  40   |   |   

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced that it has expanded its pivotal Phase 3 REVERSE-IT trial for its lead product candidate bentracimab (formerly PB2452) into Canada, where the first patients outside of the United States have now been enrolled and dosed. Bentracimab is a novel, human monoclonal antibody fragment that in earlier trials has shown immediate and sustained reversal of the antiplatelet effects of Brilinta (ticagrelor).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005383/en/

“Brilinta is the best-in-class antiplatelet drug for patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS), recent stent placement, or a history of myocardial infarction. Like all antiplatelet therapies, it does create some challenges for patients with serious bleeding events or who need urgent surgery,” said John Lee, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of PhaseBio. “In these situations, doctors need an intervention that immediately and sustainably reverses the antiplatelet activity of ticagrelor; this is something that currently does not exist. Bentracimab has the potential to be an important solution as it provides immediate and sustained restoration of platelet function, with potential utility across a broad spectrum of bleeding events, urgent surgeries and invasive procedures.”

“With cardiovascular disease representing a leading cause of death in Canada, as in the rest of the world, we expect to continue to see widespread utilization of P2Y12 inhibitors like ticagrelor to help prevent adverse cardiovascular events in vulnerable patients. While ticagrelor is highly efficacious it poses increased risk of serious bleeding, like other P2Y12 inhibitors. The promise of a potential reversal agent addresses a significant unmet clinical need for a large number of patients at risk of severe bleeding or those who may suffer a serious bleeding episode while on ticagrelor,” said Subodh Verma, M.D., Ph.D., a cardiac surgeon and Professor at the University of Toronto, and a member of the REVERSE-IT steering committee and Canadian national lead investigator. “I am delighted that about 20 sites in Canada will participate in this important and potentially practice-changing clinical trial,” said Professor Verma.

Seite 1 von 4
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Sieht erfolgreich aus
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle ...
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Fired Amazon Employee Arrested After Amazon Reported Him to Federal Bureau of Investigation
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
10 Startups Selected for Accenture’s 2020 FinTech Innovation Lab Asia-Pacific
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.09.20
PhaseBio to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
8
Sieht erfolgreich aus