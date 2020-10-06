 

Omnicell Launches EnlivenHealth to Aid Retail Pharmacies and Health Plans In Improving Patient Adherence, Quality Measures, and Retention

06.10.2020, 14:00   

Omnicell, Inc., (NASDAQ:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced that it is launching EnlivenHealth, a division dedicated to enabling retail pharmacies and health plans to improve patient outcomes while reducing costs through innovative Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology solutions. Formerly known as Omnicell Population Health Solutions, EnlivenHealth serves many of the nation’s leading retail pharmacy brands and health plan organizations.

The EnlivenHealth Patient Engagement Platform is deployed in nearly 30,000 retail pharmacies nationwide, delivering industry-leading patient engagement solutions and personalized communications tools to pharmacists on the frontlines of healthcare. EnlivenHealth has pioneered innovative technology including Medication Synchronization (Med Sync), a system designed to align prescription refills to a single date each month to coincide with appointment visits. Med Sync is directly linked to a nine percent reduction in medical costs associated with hospital admissions and emergency department visits.1

“The mission of EnlivenHealth is fundamentally about bending the quality and cost curve for healthcare providers and payers,” said Randall Lipps, chairman, president, chief executive officer, and founder of Omnicell, Inc. “That mission is perfectly aligned with Omnicell’s Autonomous Pharmacy vision, which aims to create and leverage data intelligence, and drive workflow automation, digitization and optimization. And like Omnicell, a key goal of EnlivenHealth is to enable pharmacists to operate at the top of their license. We are excited about the strong momentum of the EnlivenHealth team to expand and grow the company’s presence in the healthcare SaaS technology market.”

In addition to patient adherence improvements, EnlivenHealth provides a suite of proven omnichannel communications solutions that allow pharmacies and health plans to create a uniquely personalized patient experience. Through advanced data science and machine learning, over 11 million consumer-friendly communications are delivered a month to help partners strengthen patient/member communications, streamline workflow (e.g., scheduling for immunizations and point-of-care testing), and improve satisfaction and retention.

“Omnicell and EnlivenHealth were built for these changing, challenging times in healthcare,” said Danny Sanchez, Vice President and GM of EnlivenHealth. “The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the digitization of nearly every aspect of healthcare service delivery, with providers, plans and patients increasingly relying on digital-first technologies to stay healthy and safe. Leading pharmacy brands and health plans trust EnlivenHealth to keep them ahead of this historic healthcare transformation. We do that by continually innovating the patient engagement and communications technologies that empower lifelong optimal health.”

Other core solutions from EnlivenHealth include its exclusive CareScheduler automated scheduling tool, Medication Therapy Management, Interactive Voice Response, Comprehensive Adherence Solutions, Opioid Mitigation Solution and Tailored Population Health Programs.

About Omnicell

Since 1992, Omnicell has been committed to transforming the pharmacy care delivery model to dramatically improve outcomes and lower costs. Through the vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy, a combination of automation, intelligence, and technology-enabled services, powered by a cloud data platform, Omnicell supports more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. Over 6,000 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to help increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. More than 40,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell's innovative medication adherence and population health solutions, which provide proven patient engagement and communications solutions that enable retail pharmacies and health plans to significantly improve medication management, adherence, and safety for their patient and member populations.

To learn more, visit www.omnicell.com and www.enlivenhealth.co.

OMCL-G

1https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/full/10.1377/hlthaff.2017.0881

