FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced Mandiant Advantage: Threat Intelligence – the first SaaS-based offering by Mandiant Solutions to combine its Threat Intelligence with data from the frontlines of its industry-leading cyber incident response engagements, delivered through an easy-to-use management platform.

By extending a timely look into what's happening across multiple Mandiant frontlines, organizations can more easily prioritize the threats that matter to them most right now.

“For years, Mandiant Threat Intelligence has led the industry with the highest quality reporting that comprehensively details the threat environment, enabling organizations to prioritize threats and manage cyber security risk,” said Sandra Joyce, Executive Vice President of Mandiant Threat Intelligence at FireEye. “We are now making emerging intelligence accessible to all defenders as it is discovered, regardless of the technology they have deployed. Now customers of all sizes have unprecedented access to the depth and breadth of threat intelligence Mandiant offers, appropriate to their budget and unique needs.”

Access to Mandiant Breach Data, as Active Threats Emerge

Mandiant Threat Intelligence provides organizations with information on active threats as they emerge and is the first generally available SaaS offering on the new Mandiant Advantage platform. Mandiant Solutions plans to introduce a family of Mandiant Advantage SaaS offerings to augment and automate global security teams with controls-agnostic, actionable breach, adversary, operational and machine intelligence data from the company’s global deployment of product telemetry and the Mandiant front lines.

With more than 300 intelligence analysts and researchers, and more than 200,000 hours in 2019 responding to breaches, Mandiant knows more about attackers and the latest threats than any other company in the security industry. Now with Mandiant Advantage: Threat Intelligence, security defenders can access these insights faster and in ways never shared before. By extending this timely look into what’s happening across multiple Mandiant frontlines, organizations can more easily prioritize the threats that matter to them most right now.

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
FireEye to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 27, 2020
28.09.20
Dan Satinoff from FireEye Named One of CRN's 100 People You Don't Know But Should
17.09.20
Texas Teams Up with FireEye to Tackle Ransomware
15.09.20
Introducing Mandiant Solutions – Augmenting and Automating Security Teams with Industry-Leading Cyber Security Expertise and Threat Intelligence
09.09.20
FireEye Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

ZeitTitel
09.01.20
29
FireEye - Cybersecurity