 

Agilysys & Shift4 Payments Renew Partnership Providing Integrated Hospitality Commerce Solutions

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, and Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payment processing, announced today an extension of their long-standing partnership to better enable a seamless guest journey for hospitality operators while increasing the market presence of both companies.

By adding Shift4’s end-to-end payment solution, Agilysys customers can enjoy the benefits of a fully integrated payment experience at their property, connecting everything from online reservations to check-out, on-premise dining, spa services and more. Shift4’s recently-announced integration with Innowi’s innovative, EMV ready 7” ChecOut M mobile point of sale (mPOS) device also allows Agilysys customers to run a complete version of the company’s InfoGenesis software on their mobile terminal.

“Agilysys has been a strong partner in the hospitality industry for many years,” said Shift4 Payments Chief Technology Officer Michael Russo. “We are pleased to be extending our relationship as we continue to enhance our joint capabilities and help our customers better serve their guests’ payment needs.”

“This expanded partnership with Shift4 Payments gives our customers the ability to leverage their end-to-end payments platform for a superior integrated payments experience,” said Agilysys SVP of Sales & Marketing, Americas, Don DeMarinis. “This agreement covers Agilysys Pay, our secure payment processing solution, and allows us to continue enhancing our customers’ access to validated P2PE, EMV payment technology as a fully integrated solution along with our robust point of sale and property management systems.”

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading independent provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete ecosystem of solutions that extend beyond payments to include a wide range of value-added services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, e-commerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than 3.5 billion transactions annually for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For more information, visit www.shift4.com.

