 

Microchip Unveils First Low-Power Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) that Simplifies Handheld Designs by Including Nonvolatile Memory

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 14:09  |  26   |   |   

Octal 12-bit DAC combines nonvolatile memory with an integrated reference voltage to eliminate processor overhead during power-up while enabling smaller, space-constrained systems

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Implementing multi-channel system control or signal outputs using Digital-to-Analog Converters (DACs) in today’s portable and handheld industrial, communications, consumer and medical systems has been difficult to do without significant processor overhead for device configuration during power-up. Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced a solution to this problem with its MCP47/48FxBx8 family of octal 12-bit DACs, the first of their kind to include nonvolatile memory and an integrated Voltage Reference (Vref) source so they can be pre-configured for safe and efficient power-up without relying on the system processor.

“Handhelds and other portable systems are expected to deliver more capabilities in smaller, simpler designs,” said Bryan J. Liddiard, vice president of Microchip’s mixed-signal and linear business unit. “We help achieve this goal with the first DACs that eliminate processor overhead during power-up and provide the channel density, low power consumption and integrated features that today’s compact systems need so they can operate over longer periods using smaller, lighter batteries.”

Unlike DACs that do not feature nonvolatile memory, the MCP47/48FxBx8 DACs can store user-customized configuration data even when powered down. At power-up, all eight channels are then configured to the pre-defined state without burdening the system processor with this overhead. Integrating a Vref source into the DACs reduces overall system size and complexity while providing the necessary control to meet critical timing needs for safely driving all power outputs. In addition, the device family offers both SPI and I2C serial interfaces to provide the designer with the most flexibility for device communications.

With an operating voltage range of 1.8V to 5.5V, the DACs’ low minimum operating voltage and high level of power efficiency combine to improve thermal performance and reliability. The DACs also provide power-on/brown-out reset protection and one of the industry’s fastest settling times at 5 microseconds and operate in the extended (-40 °C to +125 °C) temperature range required for industrial and automotive applications.

Pricing and Availability

The MCP47/48FxBx8 family of DACs is available for volume orders. The family includes 8-, 10- and 12-bit resolution devices in a 20-lead VQFN 5 x 5 mm package and a 20-lead TSSOP package. Pricing starts at $2.47 each, in 5,000-unit volumes.

For additional information, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor, or visit Microchip’s website. To purchase products mentioned here visit our purchasing portal or contact a Microchip authorized distributor.

Resources

High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company’s solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo and the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Editorial Contact: Reader Inquiries:
Brian Thorsen 1-888-624-7435
480-792-7182  
brian.thorsen@microchip.com  

Microchip Technology Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
BioNTech and Pfizer Initiate Rolling Submission to European Medicines Agency for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine ...
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
Santhera to Discontinue Phase 3 SIDEROS Study and Development of Puldysa in Duchenne Muscular ...
LexaGene Provides a Corporate Update
BioNTech und Pfizer beginnen rollierenden Einreichungsprozess bei der europäischen ...
Santhera stellt Phase-3-Studie SIDEROS und Entwicklung von Puldysa bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
Boston Children’s Hospital Is Using Bionano’s Saphyr To Study Children With Severe COVID-19 ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Applies to Health Canada for Approval of its Safetest ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
Microchip Acquires Tekron International Limited
01.10.20
New PIC24F MCUs Feature Low-power Animated Display Driver for Battery-powered Devices
30.09.20
Microchip Expands Solutions for Aerospace and Defense, Industrial and Automotive Applications with New High-Speed Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) Family
22.09.20
Microchip Introduces No-Cost, License- and Royalty-Free Ensemble Graphics Toolkit to Speed Linux Graphical User Interface Development
16.09.20
The Industry’s First SoC FPGA Development Kit Based on the RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture is Now Available
09.09.20
Microchip Technology Narrows Financial Guidance for Second Quarter Fiscal 2021
08.09.20
Microchip Technology to Present at the Citi 2020 Global Technology Conference