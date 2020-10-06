Waturu Holding A/S – Changes to expected production target for 2020

Selskabsmeddelelse nr. 41

Vejle, den 6. oktober 2020

The update below does not change the company's revenue expectations, which have been

announced in company announcement no. 28.



Change of production target for 2020

The delayed start-up of production and deliveries means that the announced expected

production target for 2020 is adjusted.



In the 4th quarter of 2020, Waturu will initially have to supply water heater units for up to 25

selected reference projects as well as to selected OEM buyers. Reference projects will usually

need 5-15 units, depending on the type of property.



Participants in the reference projects will pay for the Waturu units, which are invoiced through

the companys distributor.



The reference projects will include larger and smaller properties where the hot water is

currently heated via a tank-based water heater or where oil, gas or district heating is used.



Energy calculations and bacterial measurements will be performed by external partners and

using advanced measuring devices. Data will be collected in a report, which will ensure that

the reference projects are documented and the report will include information on water, CO2

and energy savings. The report will also present financial calculations for how quickly the

savings can repay installations of Waturu units. In addition, the report will document the

bacteria levels in the hot water infrastructure before and after the installation of Waturus

water heater units.



The reference projects will mainly be carried out in commercial properties as well as

institutions, as these are the companys primary target group.



The company has chosen this strategy, focusing on the implementation of reference projects in

Q4, since it is the main demand from stakeholders to supply the needed documentation.

It is expected that this strategy will ensure a more effective sales strategy in the future.



In the coming quarter, the production of the company products will mainly take place

manually, but the companies' robot production will be adjusted in parallel to be able to take

over parts of the production until all changes to the product and setup are in place.

Publication of data

The report will be published via the companys website and partners and is expected to be

completed no later than the first quarter of 2021.



Sales via distributor

Following the completion of the above report, the company will initiate the sale via an existing

agreement with the distribution company Brdr. Dahl, as well as initiate marketing activities

towards the primary target audience.

Further information:

CEO Toke Reedtz, tlf.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com



Waturu Holding A/S

Sjællandsgade 32

7100 Vejle



Certified Adviser

Tofte & Company ApS

Christian IX Gade 7, 3 rd ,

1111 Copenhagen

Tlf.: +45 71961030

Contract: Sasja Dalgaard, tlf.: +45 26100877, e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com

Website: toftecompany.com



Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Important links:

Website:

www.waturu.dk

Financiel reports:

www.waturu.dk/documents

News from the company:

www.linkedin.com/company/waturu/

www.facebook.com/WaturuDenmark/