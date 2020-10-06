 

Gartner Recognizes Intellicheck For Multiple Products in Gartner Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Affirmation

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry leader in identification authentication solutions, has been recognized in Gartner’s 2020 Market Guide for Identity Proofing and Affirmation. Intellicheck was noted for multiple applicable products for document-centric identity-proofing among identity proofing vendors whom the guide listed as representative of, “what’s core in the market, what extends it and what will transform it,” in its selection criteria.

The annual guide is a resource for decision-makers across industries who are charged with safeguarding their organizations and clients from incidents of identity theft and fraud. The annual guide cites vendors, “offering capabilities that support identity proofing in ways that are unique, innovative and/or demonstrate forward-looking product strategies.” Selection criteria for inclusion in the guide also includes, “Frequent inquiries by Gartner clients about a particular vendor for identity-proofing use cases.”

Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis said meeting the multifaceted needs of every organization has never been more important. “The critical need to assure someone is who they say they are in person-not-present transactions has been accentuated by the shift to online banking and purchasing intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic. For organizations and the clients they serve, it is vital to have the authentication tools that address multiple environments and the ongoing challenges of a constantly evolving landscape, while assuring a frictionless experience. We believe the growth in adoption of our technology solutions by leading banks, credit card and payment providers, and retailers underscores the proven effectiveness and continuing value of our technology solutions.”

In the guide, Gartner predicts a growth in organizations’ adoption of document-centric identity proofing products. According to Gartner, “By 2022, 80% of organizations will be using document-centric identity proofing as part of their onboarding workflows, which is an increase from approximately 30% today.”

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with real-time identification authentication and age verification. We make it possible for our clients to increase revenues, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. The company is focused on partnering with banks, credit card issuers and retailers to prevent fraud. Intellicheck also serves law enforcement agencies, national defense clients and diverse state and federal government agencies. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.



