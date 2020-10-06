Alcon to Showcase Innovations at #Academy20 that Support Recovery and Growth for Eye Care Practices

Alcon, the global leader in eye care, will highlight leading innovations and clinical research at the 2020 American Academy of Optometry (the Academy or #Academy20) meeting taking place virtually from October 7 – 22, 2020. The company’s robust virtual program will feature updates on its most important innovations, including PRECISION1 one-day contact lenses, Systane iLux MGD Treatment System and digital platform MARLO, as well as 23 scientific presentations on a range of technologies.

“Now more than ever, there’s an increasing need to bolster practice growth and deliver on unmet patient needs during these challenging times,” said Sean Clark, VP/General Manager, U.S. Vision Care, Alcon. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Alcon has doubled down on our commitment to support Eye Care Professionals by providing tools, resources and programs to support their practices and their patients. We believe the innovations we’re bringing to this year’s Academy meeting will help our partners get back to business so we can continue helping people See Brilliantly together.”