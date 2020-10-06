 

Alcon to Showcase Innovations at #Academy20 that Support Recovery and Growth for Eye Care Practices

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire
06.10.2020, 14:15  |  34   |   |   

Alcon, the global leader in eye care, will highlight leading innovations and clinical research at the 2020 American Academy of Optometry (the Academy or #Academy20) meeting taking place virtually from October 7 – 22, 2020. The company’s robust virtual program will feature updates on its most important innovations, including PRECISION1 one-day contact lenses, Systane iLux MGD Treatment System and digital platform MARLO, as well as 23 scientific presentations on a range of technologies.

“Now more than ever, there’s an increasing need to bolster practice growth and deliver on unmet patient needs during these challenging times,” said Sean Clark, VP/General Manager, U.S. Vision Care, Alcon. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Alcon has doubled down on our commitment to support Eye Care Professionals by providing tools, resources and programs to support their practices and their patients. We believe the innovations we’re bringing to this year’s Academy meeting will help our partners get back to business so we can continue helping people See Brilliantly together.”

Alcon’s virtual booth will feature a live theater offering OD-to-OD education and Q&A sessions; an in-depth learning lab; resources for Eye Care Professionals (ECPs) to help their practices recover following COVID-19 shutdowns; product innovation showcases; direct support from Alcon’s medical affairs team; a fun, interactive game center to get the full event experience at home; and, more.

Clinical Data Highlights Key Benefits of PRECISION1 Contact Lenses

Clinical findings will be presented at #Academy20, highlighting key attributes of Alcon’s latest contact lens innovation, PRECISION1. Specifically, data presented at the meeting will look at the lens’ overall performance, efficacy during digital device use and the clinical performance of a forthcoming toric version of PRECISION1. PRECISION1 meeting highlights include:

  • Friday, October 9
    • Paper Presentation: Clinical Comparison of Verofilcon A and Etafilcon A Daily Disposable Contact Lenses. Presented by Dr. Jason Miller, 3:15 – 3:30 p.m. ET
    • Poster Presentation: The subjective response to Verofilcon A Daily Disposable Contact Lenses During Extensive Digital Device Use. Presented by Dr. Marc Schulze, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET
    • Poster Presentation: Clinical Performance of Verofilcon A Toric Daily Disposable Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lenses. Presented by Dr. Wilson Movic, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET
    • Poster Presentation: Use of Likert Questionnaires to Compare Subjective Performance of Two Daily Disposable Soft Contact Lenses. Presented by Dr. Jason Miller, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. ET
  • Friday, October 16
    • Lunch Symposium: The Next Big Thing, featuring PRECISION1. Guest Speaker Dr. Pam Lowe, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET

Broadened U.S. Availability of MARLO Helps ODs Stay Connected to their Patients

