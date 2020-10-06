Genprex to Present at the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine’s Virtual Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing potentially life-changing technologies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that it will be presenting at the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine’s (ARM) virtual Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa, taking place October 12-16, 2020. Michael Redman, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Genprex, will lead the company’s presentation.

The 2020 Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa will be delivered in a virtual format over the course of five days where attendees will be able to watch company presentations on-demand, in addition to two live-streaming panels each day. The Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa is the sector’s foremost annual conference, bringing together senior executives and top decision-makers in the industry to advance cutting-edge research into cures. Tackling the commercialization hurdles facing the cell and gene therapy sector today, this meeting covers a wide range of topics from clinical trial design to alternative payment models to scale-up and supply chain platforms for advanced therapies.