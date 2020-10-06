 

UniDevice AG: Preliminary quarterly results: sales EUR 106 million, net profit EUR 1.2 million

DGAP-News: UniDevice AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures
UniDevice AG: Preliminary quarterly results: sales EUR 106 million, net profit EUR 1.2 million

06.10.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Investor News, October 06, 2020

UniDevice AG
Mittelstraße 7
12529 Schönefeld
Tel.: (030) 55 57 25 78
info@unidevice.de
 

UniDevice AG in the third quarter 2020:
Preliminary quarterly results: sales EUR 106 million, net profit EUR 1.2 million

- Broker for communications and consumer electronics benefits from a strong market position
- Third quarter 2020 (preliminary): sales EUR 106 million (+ 38%), net profit EUR 1.2 million (+ 50%)
- 9 months 2020 (preliminary): sales EUR 302 million (+ 15%), net profit EUR 2.8 million (+ 47%)

Schönefeld, October 06, 2020 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces that it has expanded its profitable growth path in the third quarter of 2020.
Sales growth (preliminary) was 38% in the third quarter (to 106 million euros).

The net profit (preliminary) rose by 50% (to 1.2 million euros).

In the first 9 months of 2020, sales (preliminary) of EUR 302 million (+ 15%) and a net profit for the period of EUR 2.8 million (+ 47%) were achieved.

"The first 9 months of 2020 were very successful and justify the start of the dividend payment in 2020. We are now looking forward to the imminent introduction of 5G-enabled mobile phones in the high-revenue fourth quarter with "Black Friday", "Cyber ​​Monday" and Christmas",
said Dr. Christian Pahl, CEO of UniDevice.

About UniDevice AG
UniDevice AG (DE000A11QLU3) operates with its subsidiary PPA International AG in international B2B brokerage for communication and entertainment electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung. In this market, the Berlin-based company was the first in Germany to specialize in optimizing customers' supply chains. Customers include cellular service providers, wholesalers and retailers. Risks are much lower than with a wholesaler due to the rapid inventory turnover and immediate payment by customers.

