MetLife Recognized for Commitment to Hispanic Inclusion

“Fostering a culture of inclusion at MetLife is key to living our purpose and building a more confident future,” said Dr. Cindy Pace, MetLife’s global chief diversity and inclusion officer. “We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to a purpose-driven workplace that energizes our employees and helps the communities we serve.”

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that, for the ninth year in a row, it has received the HACR Award for Corporate Inclusion, in recognition of its success in promoting Hispanic inclusion.

The HACR Award for Corporate Inclusion is given annually by the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR), based on the results of the HACR Corporate Inclusion Index. The index measures Hispanic inclusion in the areas of employment, procurement, philanthropy, and governance.

MetLife and MetLife Foundation support Hispanic employees, professionals, businesses, and community organizations in many different ways. For example:

MetLife invests in the development of its Hispanic employees through partnerships with organizations such as Proud to Be Latina and the Red Shoe Movement.

Through its Supplier Inclusion and Development program, MetLife partners with a wide range of Hispanic-owned businesses. The company is a member of the National Minority Supplier Development Council, and it provides mentorship, scholarship, and executive education programs to help its diverse suppliers succeed and grow.

MetLife employees volunteer their time to represent people facing language barriers in legal proceedings, through programs such as Safe Passage Project and Immigration Equality.

MetLife Foundation partners with organizations focused on workforce development and increasing economic opportunities in Hispanic communities. The Foundation also supports the Mexican Cultural Institute of New York and Ballet Hispánico.

MetLife sponsors the annual Hispanic National Bar Association Convention to help advance the careers of Hispanic legal professionals.

“On behalf of HACR’s Board of Directors, we congratulate MetLife for keeping Hispanic inclusion top of mind,” said HACR Senior Vice President and COO Dr. Lisette Garcia. “By promoting Hispanic inclusion, businesses like MetLife are cultivating a corporate culture that encourages forward thinking, which sustains their ability to outpace competitors.”

To learn more about the HACR Corporate Inclusion Index, please visit https://www.hacr.org/cii/.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005144/en/