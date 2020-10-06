P&G To Webcast Discussion of First Quarter 2020/21 Earnings Results on October 20
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will webcast a discussion of its first quarter earnings results on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.pginvestor.com beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.
About Procter & Gamble
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.
Cat: PG-IR
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201006005168/en/Procter & Gamble Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare